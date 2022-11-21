BJC Job Opening: Chief of Staff

Duties for this position will include directing and coordinating internal and external programming and providing in-house human resources support for a mid-sized staff team (currently 14 full-time employees and on a growth trajectory). This is a full-time position that reports to the Executive Director and serves on BJC’s Executive Leadership Team.

Responsibilities and Duties

Serve as Programs Director for BJC (70%)

Collaborate with Executive Leadership Team to set DEI goals for the organization. Ensure DEI goals are integrated throughout BJC’s internal and external programming.

Assess and manage education and outreach programming, working across the organization to bring teams together to determine optimal programs, staffing, messaging and resourcing.

Administer the BJC Internship Program and BJC Fellows Program.

Serve as direct supervisor for cross-departmental staff, including BJC Database Manager and BJC Programs Assistant.

Regularly conduct data-driven assessments of programs to ensure highest use of BJC resources to achieve organizational goals.

Plan and execute team-building activities and events.

Serve as Chief People Officer for BJC (30%)

Manage recruitment, hiring, and onboarding of new BJC team members.

Work with Executive Leadership Team to assess and identify personnel challenges or talent gaps and collaborate to develop solutions to address them, including opportunities for professional development.

Serve as HR contact for all staff, proactively engaging team members to improve working relationships, team communication, and job satisfaction.

Develop and work with supervisors to ensure timely and effective feedback throughout the year, successful completion of annual reviews, and, as needed, documentation of performance issues and performance improvement plans.

Identify and coordinate training for staff members, including sexual harassment training, skills-based training, diversity and inclusion trainings, and other trainings as needed. Design and implement a management training program for supervisory staff.

Manage outside payroll and benefits vendors.

Manage and resolve employee relations pursuant to employment policies; where applicable, conduct effective, thorough, and objective investigations.

Competitive candidates will have:

A minimum of five years as a leader in a nonprofit, philanthropic, corporate, or consulting organization.

Expertise and demonstrated commitment to workplace diversity, inclusion, and equity; personal and professional understanding of intersectionality, anti-racism, inclusion, and power dynamics and how these play out across teams and organizations; experience supporting a multi-generation workforce.

Strong project management skills; ability to effectively plan, implement, manage, and evaluate programs and functions.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills with diverse audiences and settings; ability to partner effectively with a variety of internal and external stakeholders; ability to influence through listening, writing, and presenting.

Ability to deal with conflict effectively and to manage difficult situations confidently and calmly; demonstrated ability to coach and counsel both executive-level management and employees.

Strong personal effectiveness, integrity, credibility, discretion, humility, and accountability.

Commitment to BJC’s mission of advocating for everyone’s faith freedom from a faith-based perspective.

Who We Are

BJC (Baptist Joint Committee for Religious Liberty) advocates for and educates about faith freedom for all. We file briefs in pivotal Supreme Court cases, advocate for and against legislation, testify in Congress and unite with others across faiths to ensure that every person has, and will always have, the right to believe (or not) and act on those spiritual beliefs without unnecessary interference by government. BJC coordinates and leads the Christians Against Christian Nationalism initiative. Now in our 86th year, we bring our uniquely Baptist perspective of “soul freedom” to protecting religious liberty for all and defending the separation of the institutions of religion and government.

We advocate for faith freedom for all in some of the most contentious and complicated moral and legal challenges of our day. Our positions cannot be easily categorized as on the political “right” or “left.” Instead, the stand we take is the one that, we believe, best supports everyone’s religious freedom.

BJC provides equal employment opportunities to all employees and applicants for employment and prohibits discrimination and harassment of any type without regard to race, color, religion, age, sex, national origin, disability status, genetics, protected veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or any other characteristic protected by federal, state, or local laws.

Work Location

BJC is headquartered on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. It is strongly preferred that the Chief of Staff be based in the Washington, D.C. area. Washington, D.C.-area employees work in the office at least two days a week, and more as work requires. Otherwise, work location is flexible.

Compensation and Benefits

Salary range for this position is $100,000-110,000. The position is eligible for all full-time staff benefits, which currently include platinum level health insurance plan and dental/vision insurance at no cost to employee and 50% cost for covered beneficiaries; participation in retirement savings plan with BJC contributing 10% of salary (no match required; fully vested on day one of employment); life insurance, long-term disability benefits, death-before-retirement payment, survivor’s annuity, and children’s allowance all provided at no cost; generous and flexible leave policy including paid annual, sick, and personal leave as well as all federal holidays paid.