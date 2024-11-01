BJC Job opening: Communications Director
BJC, a national, faith-based organization that educates about and advocates for everyone’s faith freedom, seeks a talented and motivated communications leader to join its team.
The Communications Director will be responsible for directing narrative change and strategy across multiple communications channels to defend faith freedom for all. The Communications Director reports to the Executive Director, leads the communications team and works collaboratively across BJC’s cross-functional team.
Roles and Responsibilities
Communications Strategy
- Develop and implement narrative change strategies to activate communities towards collective action.
- Lead research and analysis to understand and inspire BJC constituents to action.
- Develop partnership with communities of color to better activate the power of storytelling in the work of resisting Christian nationalism.
- Lead brand stewardship, ensuring consistent, on-point messaging throughout the organization and across different communications platforms.
- Manage outside contractors who work on media strategy to execute special projects and collaborate for narrative change.
- Execute adaptive leadership to fit the communication needs in a changing religious landscape.
Team Leadership
- Craft talking points for various BJC staff members for press releases, policy work and interviews for consistent messaging towards narrative change.
- Coordinate and execute rapid response statements as necessary, working closely with BJC staff on strategy and content.
- Strategize with and lead communications staff to pitch and place BJC commentary (written and live appearances on podcasts, radio and television) and reporting ideas with media contacts through cultivated relationships in print, broadcast and digital media with an eye to building BJC’s reputation as a go-to source on faith-based perspectives for religious freedom for all.
- Lead communications department in the work with staff and outside contractors to produce clear and compelling content available to share on the website, social media channels (Facebook, X, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok), BJC’s magazine Report from the Capital, BJC’s various podcasts and email marketing.
- Manage work processes with communications department for the execution of marketing campaigns to support BJC events and initiatives.
Administration & Management
- Administer annual budget for the communications department and ensure on-time reporting and department expenses are made within budget.
- Execute communications campaigns in collaboration with BJC staff through EveryAction CRM for fundraising, mobilizing and organizing purposes.
- Manage the budget and vendor relationships for contractors as necessary.
- Work to support BJC’s development team for messaging and marketing materials around fundraising campaigns.
- Coordinate with various departments and cross-department staff to streamline internal workflow in line with communications strategy.
- Manage personnel and workflow to fit the capacity of the communications department and strategy needs.
Experience, Skills and Characteristics
- At least 8 years working in marketing or communications, with at least 2 years working with a nonprofit organization.
- Experience developing narrative change strategies for power-building and movement work.
- Experience managing advocacy campaigns through CRMs such as EveryAction or NationBuilder.
- Meaningful experience developing and executing a strategic communications plan that incorporates digital marketing across various platforms.
- Experienced in pitching stories to members of the media, with demonstrated examples of the ability to exercise discretion, show good judgment and prioritize the interests of the organization or principal represented.
- Track record of written and editorial skills with attention to detail.
- Proven planning and organizational skills with an ability to work on many projects simultaneously and meet deadlines.
- Demonstrated ability to motivate and manage development professionals.
- Excellent judgment and innovative problem-solving skills.
- Personal dedication to religious liberty for all and church-state separation.
- Understanding of, or interest in and ability to learn about, BJC’s core constituent groups, including various Baptist denominations, churches, clergy and lay leaders.
- Commitment to reaching beyond existing core constituent groups to bring new communities into BJC’s work.
- Bachelor’s degree is required, and a graduate degree is preferred in communications, marketing, public relations, journalism or a related field.
About BJC
BJC (Baptist Joint Committee for Religious Liberty) is a leading faith-based organization advocating for faith freedom for all. We come at our work from a Baptist perspective, understanding that faith is only free when the government stays neutral when it comes to religion, allowing every person to choose to believe (or not) and exercise their religious beliefs (or not) according to the dictates of their conscience, as long as that religious exercise does not infringe on the rights of others. With headquarters on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., and staff working across the country, we engage in legal and legislative advocacy at the U.S. Supreme Court, in Congress, in courts and legislative bodies across the country, and in the court of public opinion through engagement with national, state and local media, as well as our own award-winning communications channels including the “Respecting Religion” podcast. BJC coordinates the Christians Against Christian Nationalism campaign, a national network of individuals who are committed to building the beloved community and working to dismantle Christian nationalism from themselves, their religious organizations and theologies, and their communities. The BJC Center for Faith, Justice and Reconciliation is a theological think tank working to expand and deepen our understanding of religious freedom with a broader justice lens.
BJC provides equal employment opportunities to all employees and applicants for employment and prohibits discrimination and harassment of any type without regard to race, color, religion, age, sex, national origin, disability status, genetics, protected veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or any other characteristic protected by federal, state or local laws.
Work Location
The Communications Director can work from any location. BJC is headquartered on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., with staff working across the country. BJC has a hybrid work culture, with D.C.-based employees working at least 2-3 days in the BJC headquarters, with remote work available on the other days. Travel required for BJC and BJC-partner events.
Compensation and Benefits
Salary range for this position is $80,000-$120,000, depending on experience and work location. Eligible for all full-time staff benefits, which currently include platinum level health insurance plan and dental/vision insurance at no cost to employee and 50% cost for covered beneficiaries; participation in retirement savings plan with BJC contributing 10% of salary (no match required; fully vested on day one of employment); life insurance, long-term disability benefits, death-before-retirement payment, survivor’s annuity and children’s allowance all provided at no cost; generous and flexible leave policy including paid annual, sick and personal leave as well as all federal holidays paid.
Hiring Timeline and Materials
Start date is ASAP, and candidates will be considered on a rolling basis. Please submit a resume, cover letter and up to two writing samples (published press release and/or article) to Hiring Director by emailing your materials to [email protected] with “Communications Director” in the subject line.