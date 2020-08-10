Job Opening: Programs Assistant

Education is key to building a sustainable and ever-increasing core of religious liberty advocates who can inform themselves and others about religious liberty. BJC advocates before Congress and the courts and equips BJC supporters to take timely action and play an active leadership role in their communities and houses of worship.



This is a full-time position that works across the organization and reports to the Director of Education. The ideal candidate will be able to begin work on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. It will begin as a remote position due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but will later transition to an in-office position at BJC’s Capitol Hill Headquarters.