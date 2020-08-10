Job Opening: Programs Assistant
The Programs Assistant provides general administrative support for BJC and works specifically to support BJC’s education and advocacy programs.
Education is key to building a sustainable and ever-increasing core of religious liberty advocates who can inform themselves and others about religious liberty. BJC advocates before Congress and the courts and equips BJC supporters to take timely action and play an active leadership role in their communities and houses of worship.
This is a full-time position that works across the organization and reports to the Director of Education. The ideal candidate will be able to begin work on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. It will begin as a remote position due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but will later transition to an in-office position at BJC’s Capitol Hill Headquarters.
Responsibilities:
- Provide administrative support for education and advocacy programs, including virtual and in-person speaking engagements, Shurden Lectures, BJC Fellows Seminar, Congressional Visits/Lobbying Days and mobilization campaigns and action alerts.
- Coordinate BJC’s Religious Liberty Essay Scholarship Contest.
- Manage database for Education and Mobilization efforts.
- Provide administrative support for BJC’s office operations (remote and in-person), including duties such as ordering office supplies and coordinating with third-party IT support.
- Coordinate logistics and travel for staff conference attendance and speaking engagements.
- Provide training and day-to-day supervision of BJC Interns.
- Other administrative tasks as assigned.
Required Skills and Experience
- Strong professional skills, including ability to prioritize and balance multiple projects and work with a team, verbal and written communication, and time management.
- Excellent organizational skills and attention to detail
- Problem-solving skills with a demonstrated capacity to meet deadlines and a commitment to customer service.
- Strong technical skills, including mastery of Microsoft Office.
- Experience with databases a must; Preference will be given to those with experience working with Raiser’s Edge.
- Excellent interpersonal skills.
- Demonstrated willingness to learn new skills.
- Self-starter with strong initiative.
- Dedication to building, improving and maintaining systems and keeping an organized office environment.
- Fundraising and event planning knowledge is a plus.
- Bachelor’s degree required.
- Understanding of, or interest in and willingness to learn about, different Baptist denominations and Baptist history.
To apply, please send cover letter and resume to [email protected]. The position is open until filled.