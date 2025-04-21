BJC statement on the passing of Pope Francis

Today, we mourn with people around the world the passing of Pope Francis, a spiritual leader whose voice reflected a deep commitment to human dignity, justice, and compassion.

As Baptists rooted in a historic tradition of soul freedom and church-state separation, we are especially mindful, and grateful, for Pope Francis’ enduring commitment to elevating the powerless, rejecting Christian nationalism, and calling people of faith to a higher, humbler path.

We extend our love and support to our Catholic siblings in Christ and to all who found comfort in Pope Francis’ words and leadership.