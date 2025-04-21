BJC statement on the passing of Pope Francis
Today, we mourn with people around the world the passing of Pope Francis, a spiritual leader whose voice reflected a deep commitment to human dignity, justice, and compassion.
As Baptists rooted in a historic tradition of soul freedom and church-state separation, we are especially mindful, and grateful, for Pope Francis’ enduring commitment to elevating the powerless, rejecting Christian nationalism, and calling people of faith to a higher, humbler path.
We extend our love and support to our Catholic siblings in Christ and to all who found comfort in Pope Francis’ words and leadership.
BJC (Baptist Joint Committee for Religious Liberty) is an 89-year-old religiously based organization working to defend faith freedom for all and protect the institutional separation of church and state in the historic Baptist tradition. BJC is the home of the Christians Against Christian Nationalism campaign.