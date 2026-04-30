BJC Center for Faith, Justice and Reconciliation Responds to the Louisiana v. Callais Supreme Court Decision

For Immediate Release

Media Contact: Karlee Marshall | [email protected]

WASHINGTON – The Supreme Court’s 6-3 decision in Louisiana v. Callais undermines Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act — one of our nation’s most vital protections for equal access to the ballot. As Justice Kagan wrote in dissent, “The consequences are likely to be far-reaching and grave.”

The right to vote is foundational to democracy and inseparable from human dignity. It has been secured through the courage and sacrifice of those who refused to be excluded from the exercise of their citizenship rights. Efforts to restrict that right threaten not only our democratic institutions, but the full participation of all people in our shared public life.

For people of all faiths and none, voting rights are a religious freedom issue. A just and pluralistic democracy depends on the ability of every person to have a voice. When access to the ballot is constrained, the conditions necessary for genuine religious liberty are diminished.

The Baptist Joint Committee Center for Faith, Justice, and Reconciliation remains committed to protecting and expanding voting rights for all. We will continue to stand with partners across the country to resist voter suppression and advance a broad and inclusive democracy that reflects the dignity of every person.