Centering and uplifting marginalized communities: BJC Staff Q&A with Christine Rigodon

As the programs assistant at BJC, Christine Rigodon helps BJC’s vision come to life, providing support for a variety of education and advocacy efforts to reach new people and expand understandings of religious freedom.

What does faith freedom mean to you?

Faith freedom means centering and uplifting marginalized communities in the work that I do. In a political climate that suppresses their voices and is quick to deem non-white Christians as un-American, I work so that the educational programming of BJC embodies a faith freedom in which all people — with all perspectives — can envision themselves.

What have you been listening to lately?

Cleo Sol’s album “Mother” and the “Holy Smokes: Cigars and Spirituality” podcast.

Who inspires you?

My grandmother! She was a businesswoman, church treasurer, and philanthropist, and she led missions trips throughout the Caribbean with our church, the Eglise Baptiste du Redempteur in Brooklyn, New York. I am inspired by the ways that she paved a path — not only as a woman in ministry, but for her family after immigrating to the U.S. The way that she continuously cared for her community through her work is the blueprint for how I build my work.