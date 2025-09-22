Good trouble lives on at the BJC Center for Faith, Justice and Reconciliation

By Dr. Sabrina E. Dent, director of the BJC Center for Faith, Justice and Reconciliation

On July 17, 2020, beloved U.S. Congressman John Lewis of Georgia departed this world after a lifetime of public service and devotion to voting rights. In his final gift to humanity, he left these enduring words in his New York Times op-ed, “Together, You Can Redeem the Soul of Our Nation”:

“When you see something that is not right, you must say something. You must do something. Democracy is not a state. It is an act, and each generation must do its part to help build what we called the Beloved Community, a nation and world society at peace with itself. Ordinary people with extraordinary vision can redeem the soul of America by getting in what I call good trouble, necessary trouble. Voting and participating in the democratic process are key.”

Yet five years after his passing, voter suppression and discriminatory practices continue to undermine the civil rights of Black and Brown communities and other marginalized groups. As a Black woman, mother, interfaith leader, and social justice advocate, I have never separated my responsibilities and rights as an American citizen from my identity as one who remains a target by The State. If it’s not my body, it’s my vote — both of which have historically been held captive through legalized practices and policies. My moral courage on this issue doesn’t come from the influence of a deity or religious principle but the generations of struggles experienced by my family to our quest for freedom, liberation, and dignity as full citizens.

In that spirit, on July 15, the BJC Center for Faith, Justice and Reconciliation partnered with the Good Trouble Lives On Campaign and the Faithful Democracy coalition to host a webinar highlighting new voter protection legislation to be introduced by Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, and Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Ga., who now represents the district once served by Congressman Lewis.

The program featured leaders from faith and advocacy communities, including the Rev. Moya Harris (Sojourners), the Rev. Dr. Monica Spencer (VoteRiders), Caitlin-Jean Juricic (Rep. Crockett’s office), Jake Silverman (Rep. Williams’ office), and representatives from Faithful Democracy, NETWORK Lobby for Catholic Social Justice, Interfaith Alliance, and the National Council of Jewish Women. Together, they outlined the essential role of people of faith and goodwill in defending and advancing voting rights.

As the Rev. Harris reminded us, “Voting is at the center of how we push back on the trouble we face. … Protecting the right to vote is protecting every other right that we have as citizens of the world.” The Rev. Dr. Spencer underscored the need not only to encourage voting but to ensure that people have the tools to do so. Many Americans lack documents as basic as birth certificates, creating barriers to everyday life and to the ballot box. Voter ID education, she stressed, is critical to ensuring that every eligible person can cast a vote in free and fair elections.

The struggle for justice continues. Honoring John Lewis means not only remembering his words but living them — getting into “good trouble” until the right to vote is secure for all.

Visit BJConline.org/Center for more about this work at the intersection of religious freedom and justice.