Job opening: BJC Communications Director

The Communications Director will be responsible for building mindshare around BJC and its mission by creating and executing marketing and media strategies. The Director reports to the Executive Director, leads the communications team and works collaboratively across BJC’s cross-functional team.

Responsibilities and Duties

1. Lead Marketing Strategy

Create and lead execution of comprehensive engagement strategy to grow and diversify BJC’s audience and inspire the audience to take specific action.

Lead brand stewardship, ensuring consistent, on-point messaging throughout the organization. Create and sustain a culture that every member of the BJC team is responsible for brand stewardship.

Work closely with staff and outside contractors as needed to produce clear and compelling content available to share on the website, social media channels (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, You Tube), BJC’s magazine Report from the Capital, the BJC Podcast, BJC’s Medium Channel, and email marketing.

Create and lead execution of marketing campaigns to support BJC events and initiatives.

Work closely with BJC’s development team to create messaging and marketing materials around fundraising campaigns.

2. Manage Media Relations

Build and cultivate relationships with key contacts in print, broadcast and digital media with an eye to building BJC’s reputation as a go-to source on faith-based perspectives for religious freedom for all.

Act as BJC’s primary media contact, fielding media requests and working with BJC spokespersons to provide timely responses.

Pitch and place BJC commentary (written and live appearances on podcast, radio and television) and reporting ideas with media contacts. Create a plan to amplify earned media through communications with BJC’s audience.

Coordinate and execute rapid response statements as necessary, working closely with BJC’s spokespersons on strategy and content.

Manage outside contractors working on media strategy and execution on special projects.

Administrative

Lead the communications department. Specific duties include providing effective management of communications staff and contractors, as well as facilitating team meetings that often include several members of BJC’s cross-functional team.

Develop and administer annual budget for the communications department.

Managing the budget and vendor relationships for contractors as necessary.

Who You Are:

You have a minimum 8 years working in marketing or communications, with at least 2 years working with a nonprofit organization.

You have meaningful experience developing and executing a results-focused strategic communications plan that incorporates digital marketing.

You have excellent planning and organizational skills with a proven ability to work on many projects simultaneously and meet deadlines.

You are an equitable and effective manager who delegates and develops team members well and communicates candidly and kindly with colleagues and with external audiences.

You are comfortable working with and pitching stories to members of the media, with demonstrated examples of the ability to exercise discretion, show good judgment, and prioritize the interests of the organization or principal represented.

You are an excellent writer and editor known for your attention to detail.

You have worked well before with a principal at a high level.

You are committed to furthering diversity, equity and inclusion.

You have a bachelor’s degree and possibly a graduate degree, at least one of which is in communications, marketing, public relations, journalism or a related field.

You are committed to BJC’s mission of advocating for everyone’s faith freedom and are comfortable communicating from a faith-based perspective.

Who We Are

BJC (Baptist Joint Committee for Religious Liberty) advocates for and educates about faith freedom for all. We are attorneys, Capitol Hill insiders, ministers, mobilizers and scholars. We file briefs in pivotal Supreme Court cases, advocate for and against legislation, testify in Congress and unite with others across faiths to ensure that every person has, and will always have, the right to believe (or not) and act on those spiritual beliefs without unnecessary interference by government. Now in our 85th year, we bring our uniquely Baptist perspective of “soul freedom” to protecting religious liberty for all and defending the separation of the institutions of religion and government. BJC is the only faith-based group working on the national level with this singular focus.

We advocate for faith freedom for all in some of the most contentious and complicated moral and legal challenges of our day. Our positions cannot be easily categorized as on the political “right” or “left.” Instead, the stand we take is the one that, we believe, best supports everyone’s religious freedom.

BJC provides equal employment opportunities to all employees and applicants for employment and prohibits discrimination and harassment of any type without regard to race, color, religion, age, sex, national origin, disability status, genetics, protected veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or any other characteristic protected by federal, state or local laws.

Work Location

BJC is headquartered on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. If located in the Washington, D.C. area, Communications Director is expected to work in the BJC offices 1-2 days a week and can otherwise work remotely. If located outside the region, Communications Director will be expected to travel to Washington for at least a week per quarter, at BJC’s expense. Occasional travel for BJC events may also be required.

Compensation and Benefits

Salary range for this position is $80,000-$100,000. Eligible for all full-time staff benefits, which currently include platinum level health insurance plan and dental/vision insurance at no cost to employee and 50% cost for covered beneficiaries; participation in retirement savings plan with BJC contributing 10% of salary (no match required; fully vested on day one of employment); life insurance, long-term disability benefits, death-before-retirement payment, survivor’s annuity and children’s allowance all provided at no cost; generous and flexible leave policy including paid annual, sick and personal leave as well as all federal holidays paid.