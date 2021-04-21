Job Opening: BJC Director of Marketing and Media Relations

The Director of Marketing and Media Relations will be responsible for building mindshare around BJC and its mission by creating and executing marketing and media strategies, including with news media and social media. The Director reports to the Executive Director, leads the communications team that includes two other team members and works collaboratively with everyone in BJC’s cross-functional team.



Responsibilities and Duties

Marketing

Create and lead execution of comprehensive engagement strategy to grow and diversify BJC’s audience and inspire the audience to take specific action such as advocating for faith freedom for all or supporting BJC with financial contributions.

Lead brand stewardship, ensuring consistent, on-point messaging throughout the organization. Create and sustain a culture that every member of the BJC team is responsible for brand stewardship.

Work closely with BJC’s Content Strategy Director, BJC’s Communications Manager, and outside contractors as needed to produce clear and compelling content available to share on the website, social media channels (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, You Tube, LinkedIn), BJC’s magazine Report from the Capital, the BJC Podcast, and BJC’s Medium Channel.

Work closely with BJC’s development team to create marketing materials for ongoing donor development and fundraising campaigns. Specific duties include but are not limited leading the execution of digital fundraising endeavors, including through social media and email marketing, and collaborating on messaging and design for both printed and digital materials.

Develop and, with the assistance of the Communications Manager, execute targeted email marketing campaigns, including welcome series, regular email newsletters, breaking news email messages and other communications as needed.

Create and lead execution of marketing campaigns to support BJC events and initiatives.

Media Relations

Build and cultivate relationships with key contacts in print, broadcast and digital media with an eye to building BJC’s reputation as the go-to source on the faith-based perspective for religious freedom for all. Act as BJC’s primary media contact, fielding media requests and working with BJC spokespersons to provide timely responses.

Pitch and place BJC commentary (written and live appearances on podcast, radio and television) and reporting ideas with media contacts. Create a plan to amplify earned media through communications with BJC’s audience.

Coordinate and execute news releases and rapid response statements as necessary, working closely with BJC’s spokespersons on content and proactive strategy for distribution across multiple channels.

Administrative

Lead the communications department. Specific duties include providing effective staff management of the Communications Manager and coordination with the Content Strategy Director, as well as facilitating team meetings that often include several members of BJC’s cross-functional team.

Develop and administer annual budget for the communications department.

Manage the budget and vendor relationships for contractors as necessary.

Who You Are:

You have a minimum 8 years working in marketing and communications, with at least 2 years working with a nonprofit organization.

You have excellent planning and organizational skills with a proven ability to work on many projects simultaneously and meet deadlines.

You are a high-energy and action-oriented colleague who works efficiently and calmly, even when under pressure.

You are an equitable and effective manager who delegates and develops team members well.

You have meaningful experience developing, executing and evaluating a results-focused and metric-driven strategic communications plan that incorporates digital marketing.

You approach fundraising with a positive attitude and are comfortable making financial asks through marketing materials.

You are comfortable working with and pitching stories to members of the media, with demonstrated examples of the ability to exercise discretion, show good judgment, and prioritize the interests of the organization or principal represented.

You communicate clearly, candidly and kindly with colleagues and with external audiences.

You are a creative problem-solver.

You are willing to take calculated risks and experiment with new ideas and techniques.

You are an excellent writer and editor, known for your attention to detail.

You appreciate nuance and insist on finding the best words to express the intended meaning.

You work well with subject matter experts, learning from them and helping them communicate effectively with a broad range of audiences.

You have worked well before with a principal at a high level.

You are committed to furthering diversity, equity and inclusion.

You have a bachelor’s degree and possibly a graduate degree, at least one of which is in communications, marketing, public relations, journalism or a related field.

You are committed to BJC’s mission of advocating for everyone’s faith freedom.

You are comfortable communicating from a faith-based perspective.

Who We Are

BJC (Baptist Joint Committee for Religious Liberty) advocates for and educates about faith freedom for all. We are attorneys, Capitol Hill insiders, ministers, mobilizers and scholars. We file briefs in pivotal Supreme Court cases, advocate for and against legislation, testify in Congress and unite with others across faiths to ensure that every person has, and will always have, the right to believe (or not) and act on those spiritual beliefs without unnecessary interference by government. Now in our 85th year, we bring our uniquely Baptist perspective of “soul freedom” to protecting religious liberty for all and defending the separation of the institutions of religion and government. BJC is the only faith-based group working on the national level with this singular focus.

We advocate for faith freedom for all in some of the most contentious and complicated moral and legal challenges of our day. Our positions cannot be easily categorized as on the political “right” or “left.” Instead, the stand we take is the one that, we believe, best supports everyone’s religious freedom.

BJC encourages applications for employment from all qualified persons without regard to race, color, religion, age, sex, national origin, disability status, sexual orientation, or gender identity.

Salary and Benefits

Competitive salary; employer-paid health, dental, vision and life insurance; generous employer contribution to 403(b) retirement plan; paid vacation, personal and sick leave; dependent care and health care FSA plan; cell phone reimbursement; employer-provided laptop and other supplies needed for remote working. BJC is fully remote through summer 2021, with opportunities for at least partial remote work beyond then.

How to Apply

Please send a thoughtful cover letter and resume to [email protected] with “Director of Marketing and Media Relations” in the subject line of your email. We hope to fill this position by June 1. No calls please.