Job opening: BJC Executive Assistant

The Executive Assistant provides administrative and operational support to the Executive Director in executing her core functions of strategic leadership, program and fund development, public expression, financial administration, and staff management. This position requires attention to detail and discretion in handling confidential information. This is a full-time position that reports to the Executive Director and works with everyone on BJC’s cross-functional team. Responsibilities will be directed by the Executive Director and may include assigned work to support other executive staff, including the General Counsel/Associate Executive Director and the Director of Strategic Partnerships.

Responsibilities and Duties

Serve as the Executive Director’s scheduler. Maintain the Executive Director’s calendar with internal and external appointments.

Schedule and provide logistical support for internal and external meetings.

Organize all details of travel and schedule for Executive Director’s visits with BJC supporters around the country.

Working with the Director of Education and Programs Assistant, coordinate details for speaking engagements, virtual and around the country.

Assist Executive Director in board, donor, coalition partner, and other constituent relations. Track interactions with supporters and other contacts in Raisers Edge NXT, including correspondence, notes from visits, and other updates to records, as directed by the Executive Director. Ensure good database health with careful attention to detail in entering and updating records manually and through Import Omatic software.

Support Executive Director in preparation for and completing timely follow-up after meetings and travel.

Answer calls for the Executive Director, taking messages or redirecting as appropriate.

Draft and edit correspondence.

Schedule meetings for Board Committees and take minutes as directed by Executive Director.

Assist the Executive Director on special projects.

Provide administrative support for operational and financial functions managed by the Executive Director. Develop and maintain physical and electronic filing system.

Complete and file expense reports.

Receive, scan, and forward invoices to outside vendor and electronic bill payment program for processing. Maintain regular contact with BJC’s accountants to balance accounts.

Assist in the administration of the annual budgeting process.

Collect monthly financial statements and forward to accountants.

Work collaboratively with development staff and outside accountants to complete monthly financial bookkeeping.

As directed by the Executive Director, communicate with outside vendors and service providers.

As directed by the Executive Director, assist in the administration of routine personnel matters, such as collecting leave statements, benefit program enrollments and changes, and on-boarding and off-boarding paperwork.

Who You Are:

You have prior experience working in an administrative or support role and understand the importance of exercising good judgment and discretion.

You have excellent planning and organizational skills with a proven ability to work on many projects simultaneously and meet deadlines.

You are an action-oriented colleague who works efficiently and calmly, even when under pressure.

You are a creative problem-solver who works well independently and is comfortable asking questions or requesting assistance when needed.

You have strong oral and written communication skills and are known for your attention to detail.

You are proficient in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel and PowerPoint), Gmail suite, Zoom and Adobe Acrobat, and have prior experience working with a constituent or customer database.

You are committed to furthering diversity, equity and inclusion.

You are committed to BJC’s mission of advocating for everyone’s faith freedom.

Who We Are

BJC (Baptist Joint Committee for Religious Liberty) advocates for and educates about faith freedom for all. We are attorneys, Capitol Hill insiders, ministers, mobilizers and scholars. We file briefs in pivotal Supreme Court cases, advocate for and against legislation, testify in Congress and unite with others across faiths to ensure that every person has, and will always have, the right to believe (or not) and act on those spiritual beliefs without unnecessary interference by government. Now in our 85th year, we bring our uniquely Baptist perspective of “soul freedom” to protecting religious liberty for all and defending the separation of the institutions of religion and government. BJC is the only faith-based group working on the national level with this singular focus.

We advocate for faith freedom for all in some of the most contentious and complicated moral and legal challenges of our day. Our positions cannot be easily categorized as on the political “right” or “left.” Instead, the stand we take is the one that, we believe, best supports everyone’s religious freedom.

BJC encourages applications for employment from all qualified persons without regard to race, color, religion, age, sex, national origin, disability status, sexual orientation, or gender identity.

Salary and Benefits

Competitive salary; employer-paid health, dental, vision and life insurance; generous employer contribution to 403(b) retirement plan; paid vacation, personal and sick leave; dependent care and health care FSA plan; cell phone reimbursement; employer-provided laptop and other supplies needed for remote working. Opportunities for remote work at least 1 day a week.

How to Apply

Please send a thoughtful cover letter and resume to [email protected] with “Executive Assistant” in the subject line of your email. Preferred start date is around July 15. No calls please.