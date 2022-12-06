Job opening: Christians Against Christian Nationalism North Texas Organizer

Launched in 2019 as an online ecumenical project, Christians Against Christian Nationalism is coordinated by BJC, a national, faith-based organization headquartered in Washington, D.C., that educates about and advocates for everyone’s faith freedom. This is a full-time position based in North Texas and reporting to BJC’s Chief of Staff. The North Texas Organizer will be supported by BJC’s mobilization, programs, and communications staff.



Position Summary

The North Texas Organizer will provide on-the-ground coordination and leadership to pilot this local program of the national campaign. When successful, this local program will:

1. Lead to increased understanding of the threat of Christian nationalism in North Texas and help local leaders defend the core religious freedom principles and practices in our American pluralistic history that guard against Christian nationalism.

2. Develop a cohort of clergy and congregational leaders in North Texas to support each other as they speak out courageously against Christian nationalism in their local congregations. These clergy often find their pastoral vocations threatened or in jeopardy when speaking against this ideology.

3. Equip Christian church attenders in North Texas to understand Christian nationalism and to uncover and apply unique local strategies for protecting their neighbors who practice minority religions and their nonreligious neighbors.

4. Mobilize Christians in North Texas to create conversational bridges with those from minority religious traditions and the nonreligious, seeking to understand others more fully and to discover how threats arising from Christian nationalism negatively affect others.

5. Embrace non-Christian leaders in North Texas and assist them in identifying specific incidences of Christian nationalism and the negative ways in which it affects their communities of faith.

6. Establish a group of Christian and interfaith leaders in North Texas who will continue to protect and extend faith freedom for all and will guard against Christian nationalism in years to come.

Responsibilities and Duties

Build and maintain relationships with local leaders and activists committed to building understanding around Christian nationalism in order to confront it in their communities and congregations.



Grow a base of support for Christians Against Christian Nationalism in North Texas. This network includes grassroots signers of the campaign who can be mobilized to take specific action; a team of volunteers; and clergy and lay leaders to join local steering and advisory committees. Regular duties include but are not limited to phone banking, text banking, reaching out to social media contacts, and attending community events.

Working collaboratively with local and state-based advocacy groups, identify advocacy opportunities, and implement strategies to achieve community goals.

Organize trainings and educational sessions to further identified goals and strategies of the campaign.

Plan public advocacy events such as press conferences, vigils, and meetings.

Track and input data into constituent relationship management database.

Document and learn from successes and challenges of organizing the first local program of the campaign that can be applied to future local development as the national campaign expands in 2023 and 2024.

Desired Qualifications: