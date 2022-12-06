Job opening: Christians Against Christian Nationalism North Texas Organizer
Christians Against Christian Nationalism, a national grassroots organizing campaign, seeks an organizer to work in North Texas starting in January 2023.
Launched in 2019 as an online ecumenical project, Christians Against Christian Nationalism is coordinated by BJC, a national, faith-based organization headquartered in Washington, D.C., that educates about and advocates for everyone’s faith freedom. This is a full-time position based in North Texas and reporting to BJC’s Chief of Staff. The North Texas Organizer will be supported by BJC’s mobilization, programs, and communications staff.
Position Summary
The North Texas Organizer will provide on-the-ground coordination and leadership to pilot this local program of the national campaign. When successful, this local program will:
1. Lead to increased understanding of the threat of Christian nationalism in North Texas and help local leaders defend the core religious freedom principles and practices in our American pluralistic history that guard against Christian nationalism.
2. Develop a cohort of clergy and congregational leaders in North Texas to support each other as they speak out courageously against Christian nationalism in their local congregations. These clergy often find their pastoral vocations threatened or in jeopardy when speaking against this ideology.
3. Equip Christian church attenders in North Texas to understand Christian nationalism and to uncover and apply unique local strategies for protecting their neighbors who practice minority religions and their nonreligious neighbors.
4. Mobilize Christians in North Texas to create conversational bridges with those from minority religious traditions and the nonreligious, seeking to understand others more fully and to discover how threats arising from Christian nationalism negatively affect others.
5. Embrace non-Christian leaders in North Texas and assist them in identifying specific incidences of Christian nationalism and the negative ways in which it affects their communities of faith.
6. Establish a group of Christian and interfaith leaders in North Texas who will continue to protect and extend faith freedom for all and will guard against Christian nationalism in years to come.
Responsibilities and Duties
- Build and maintain relationships with local leaders and activists committed to building understanding around Christian nationalism in order to confront it in their communities and congregations.
- Grow a base of support for Christians Against Christian Nationalism in North Texas. This network includes grassroots signers of the campaign who can be mobilized to take specific action; a team of volunteers; and clergy and lay leaders to join local steering and advisory committees. Regular duties include but are not limited to phone banking, text banking, reaching out to social media contacts, and attending community events.
- Working collaboratively with local and state-based advocacy groups, identify advocacy opportunities, and implement strategies to achieve community goals.
- Organize trainings and educational sessions to further identified goals and strategies of the campaign.
- Plan public advocacy events such as press conferences, vigils, and meetings.
- Track and input data into constituent relationship management database.
- Document and learn from successes and challenges of organizing the first local program of the campaign that can be applied to future local development as the national campaign expands in 2023 and 2024.
Desired Qualifications:
- 1-3 years of experience in community organizing, especially among faith communities, as paid staff or core volunteer.
- Experience creating and running campaigns, planning advocacy-related events, and training and managing volunteers.
- Proven ability to develop and implement a successful campaign strategy, manage relationships, manage large-scale projects, move people to action, and build consensus.
- Familiarity and comfort with digital communication tools including email, social media platforms, constituent relationship management platforms, and Google workplace tools.
- Comfort and ease working and communicating in ecumenical and interfaith settings.
- Strong emotional intelligence and relational skills, including the ability to connect, engage, inspire, and coach community members across difference, including religion, race, gender, age, language, and class.
- Strong collaborative leadership skills.
- Personal commitment to furthering religious freedom for all by confronting Christian nationalism and to furthering diversity, equity, and inclusion.
- Spanish language proficiency desired.
Who We Are
Christians Against Christian Nationalism is a campaign coordinated and led by BJC. BJC (Baptist Joint Committee for Religious Liberty) advocates for and educates about faith freedom for all. We file briefs in pivotal Supreme Court cases, advocate for and against legislation, testify in Congress and unite with others across faiths to ensure that every person has, and will always have, the right to believe (or not) and act on those spiritual beliefs without unnecessary interference by government. Now in our 86th year, we bring our uniquely Baptist perspective of “soul freedom” to protecting religious liberty for all and defending the separation of the institutions of religion and government. BJC is the only faith-based group working on the national level with this singular focus.
We advocate for faith freedom for all in some of the most contentious and complicated moral and legal challenges of our day. Our positions cannot be easily categorized as on the political “right” or “left.” Instead, the stand we take is the one that, we believe, best supports everyone’s religious freedom.
BJC provides equal employment opportunities to all employees and applicants for employment and prohibits discrimination and harassment of any type without regard to race, color, religion, age, sex, national origin, disability status, genetics, protected veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or any other characteristic protected by federal, state, or local laws.
Work Location
The North Texas Organizer will be based in North Texas, working from a remote location. BJC will pay for the North Texas Organizer to travel to BJC’s Washington, D.C., office for onboarding in order to build relationships with the national team.
Compensation and Benefits
Salary range for this position is $50,000-$60,000. Eligible for all full-time staff benefits, which currently include platinum level health insurance plan and dental/vision insurance at no cost to employee and 50% cost for covered beneficiaries; participation in retirement savings plan with BJC contributing 10% of salary (no match required; fully vested on day one of employment); life insurance, long-term disability benefits, death-before-retirement payment, survivor’s annuity, and children’s allowance all provided at no cost; generous and flexible leave policy including paid annual, sick, and personal leave as well as all federal holidays paid. Stipend for remote work needs will also be provided.
Hiring Timeline and Materials
Preferred start date is January 2023, and candidates will be considered on a rolling basis. Please submit a resume and cover letter to Hiring Director. Email your materials to [email protected] with “North Texas Organizer” in the subject line.