Job Opening: Communications Manager

The primary focus of this position will be digital communications and media relations, but the Communications Manager will also contribute to all aspects of the BJC Communications Department. The Communications Manager will be responsible for managing key aspects of the organization’s day-to-day communications needs, while also helping envision and lead long-term strategic communications projects. This is a full-time position reporting to the Communications Director.



Responsibilities

Digital Communications

Manage, create, publish, and optimize original, high-quality, creative digital content that is accurate, accessible and engaging. Oversee email marketing, including the calendar, promotional planning, creative design, execution and deployment of email campaigns, including fundraising and advocacy campaigns. Administer all BJC social media accounts (Currently BJC is on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube) as well as social media accounts for BJC principals. Maintain a database of important social media mentions of BJC. Drive a data-informed approach by establishing key benchmarks, tracking social media, email, and other digital communications metrics, and providing weekly reports. Develop relationships with online influencers and communications staff at partner organizations to help amplify BJC content. Ensure that all digital communications are designed in collaboration with various departments. Monitor BJC’s general email account and circulate messages to appropriate BJC staff in a timely manner.

Media Relations

Monitor daily news and opinion coverage to identify key opportunities for rapid response communications. Draft daily clips related to top news stories, with the assistance of BJC interns as they are available. Maintain a database of news stories that mention BJC. Assist in the development of talking points, press statements, op-eds, letters to the editor, blog posts, media kits, and other written materials. Develop knowledge of reporters and outlets covering religious liberty and Christian nationalism. Maintain reporter contact lists and a database of notes about interactions with reporters.

The Communications Manager will also be assigned other duties that contribute to the successful operation of the department, such as assisting the Legal and Development Departments with the communications-related aspects of their work.

Required Skills and Experience

Bachelor’s degree required.

At least 2 years of experience (paid and/or volunteer) in any of the following fields: communications, journalism, digital media, or advocacy.

Experience monitoring news coverage, writing press materials, developing earned and social media strategies, and/or pitching stories.

Experience with social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, TikTok) and knowledge of how advocacy is conducted on them.

High attention to detail and a history of managing a high volume of work without sacrificing quality.

Demonstrated writing experience as well as excellent written and verbal communication.

Excellent judgment and creative problem-solving skills.

Confident and adaptable self-starter who can innovate new strategies, prioritize, and manage projects.

Experience working in multi-racial, multi-ethnic, and multi-religious coalitions.

Understanding of, or interest in and willingness to learn about, different Baptist denominations, Baptist history, and religious liberty.

Desired but not required skills

Familiarity with Associated Press style.

Photography and videography skills.

Understanding of graphic design principles and experience with Canva or other software.

Proficiency with EveryAction or other content management system.

Experience tracking digital analytics, using tools such as Google Analytics.

About BJC

BJC (Baptist Joint Committee for Religious Liberty) advocates for and educates about faith freedom for all. We are attorneys, Capitol Hill insiders, ministers, mobilizers and scholars. We file briefs in pivotal Supreme Court cases, advocate for and against legislation, testify in Congress and unite with others across faiths to ensure that every person has, and will always have, the right to believe (or not) and act on those spiritual beliefs without unnecessary interference by government. Now in our 86th year, we bring our uniquely Baptist perspective of “soul freedom” to protecting religious liberty for all and defending the separation of the institutions of religion and government. BJC is the only faith-based group working on the national level with this singular focus.

We advocate for faith freedom for all in some of the most contentious and complicated moral and legal challenges of our day. Our positions cannot be easily categorized as on the political “right” or “left.” Instead, the stand we take is the one that, we believe, best supports everyone’s religious freedom.

BJC provides equal employment opportunities to all employees and applicants for employment and prohibits discrimination and harassment of any type without regard to race, color, religion, age, sex, national origin, disability status, genetics, protected veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or any other characteristic protected by federal, state or local laws.

Work Location

The Communications Manager position is based at BJC’s headquarters on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. There will be opportunities for regular remote work on an ongoing basis. Occasional travel for BJC events may also be required.

Compensation and Benefits

Salary range for this position is $50,000-$60,000. Eligible for all full-time staff benefits, which currently include platinum level health insurance plan and dental/vision insurance at no cost to employee and 50% cost for covered beneficiaries; participation in retirement savings plan with BJC contributing 10% of salary (no match required; fully vested on day one of employment); life insurance, long-term disability benefits, death-before-retirement payment, survivor’s annuity and children’s allowance all provided at no cost; generous and flexible leave policy including paid annual, sick and personal leave as well as all federal holidays paid.

Hiring Timeline and Materials

Start date is ASAP, and candidates will be considered on a rolling basis. Please submit a resume, cover letter, and writing sample to the Hiring Director. Email your materials to [email protected] with “Communications Manager” in the subject line.