Job opening: Community and Partnership Strategist

Who We Are: About BJC

BJC (Baptist Joint Committee for Religious Liberty) is a leading faith-based organization advocating for faith freedom for all. We come at our work from a Baptist perspective, understanding that faith is only free when the government stays neutral when it comes to religion, allowing every person to choose to believe (or not) and exercise their religious beliefs (or not) according to the dictates of their conscience, as long as that religious exercise does not infringe on the rights of others. With headquarters on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. and staff working around the country, we engage in legal and legislative advocacy at the U.S. Supreme Court, in Congress, in courts and legislative bodies across the country, and in the court of public opinion through engagement with national, state, and local media, as well as our own award-winning communications channels including the “Respecting Religion” podcast. BJC coordinates the Christians Against Christian Nationalism campaign, a national network of individuals who are committed to building the beloved community and working to dismantle Christian nationalism from themselves, their religious organizations and theologies, and their communities. The BJC Center for Faith, Justice and Reconciliation is a theological think tank working to expand and deepen our understanding of religious freedom with a broader justice lens.

Work Location

Compensation and Benefits

Hiring Timeline and Materials

