Job opening: Community and Partnership Strategist
BJC, a national, faith-based organization that educates about and advocates for everyone’s faith freedom, seeks a Community and Partnership Strategist to join the team.
The Community and Partnership Strategist deepens and cultivates BJC’s long-standing supporters and growing Christians Against Christian Nationalism network. The Community and Partnership Strategist reports to the Chief of Staff and will work in our collective staff effort on the Christians Against Christian Nationalism campaign. In conjunction with strengthening existing partnerships, the Community and Partnership Strategist will dedicate a portion of time to cultivate partnerships in their local communities through on-the-ground work.
Joining a growing staff team that brings a robust history of federal advocacy to movement spaces, the Community and Partnership Strategist will create new pathways towards mutual partnership and local coalition work. The Community and Partnership Strategist will evaluate existing partnerships and engagements to develop BJC’s strategic presence in communities outside Washington, D.C.
BJC is looking for an adaptable and people-oriented leader that enjoys learning from and mobilizing communities from differing contexts. With the opportunity to develop BJC’s national network and strengthen local coalitions, the Community and Partnership Strategist will foster a culture of mutuality and collaboration to resist rising Christian nationalism. This team member will have the opportunity to create pathways for involvement in BJC’s work to protect democracy and defend faith freedom for all.
Roles and Responsibilities
- Create pathways for BJC supporters and Christians Against Christian Nationalism signers to deepen involvement in on-the-ground coalition work through practical next steps and coordinating BJC resources.
- Project manage and develop volunteer coordination with key leaders to support grassroots work across the country and direct BJC resources to better support local efforts.
- Build and cultivate relationships with volunteers and key leaders of our grassroots partner organizations, coalition partners, and emerging movement allies.
- Collaborate with the BJC staff team to manage and develop BJC’s strategic presence in speaking engagements, education, outreach to new communities, and work with grassroots partners.
- Support the development of partners’ local and national organizing strategies, including creation of volunteer and partnership models for supporters looking for practical involvement in the Christians Against Christian Nationalism campaign.
- Work with partners and allies to mobilize Christians Against Christian Nationalism supporters and groups in building momentum towards a multi-racial democracy grounded in equity and power for marginalized communities.
- Co-coordinate learning cohorts consisting of grassroots partners, allies, and other stakeholders, including identifying needs and challenges for cohorts to strategize around, organizing meetings (in-person or virtual), developing and leading trainings, etc.
- Assist in the coordination and execution of local and national events, including but not limited to trans-local strategy meetings, regional convenings, national convenings, and trainings.
- Support other BJC staff to develop, evaluate, and adapt research and strategies for advancing BJC’s projects and the Christians Against Christian Nationalism campaign.
- Collaborate with BJC team to develop strategic presence with partner organizations, speaking engagements, organizational development, and fundraising.
- Dedicate 10-20% of time towards grassroots organizing partnerships in their local communities as a part of BJC’s developing community organizing work.
- Other duties as assigned.
Required Skills and Experience
- Confident and adaptable self-starter who can innovate new strategies, prioritize, and manage projects.
- 5+ years of cultivating relationships, mutual partnerships, and mobilizing community engagement in faith-based contexts.
- Experience and commitment to working in multi-racial, multi-ethnic, and multi-religious coalitions with a familiarity with the intersection of race and religious freedom work in social and economic justice movement spaces.
- Experience developing education and/or facilitating trainings.
- Ability to adapt and adjust to changing realities, while facilitating progress through clear and practical next steps.
- Demonstrated writing experience as well as clear written and verbal communication.
- Detail-oriented with strong organizational skills.
- Ability and flexibility to travel as needed.
- Energized by teamwork and participation in consensus decision-making.
- Bachelor’s degree required.
- Excellent judgment and creative problem-solving skills.
Desired but not required skills
- Location in place to foster nascent grassroots organizing projects, such as Arizona, Florida, Minnesota, North Carolina, or Pennsylvania.
- Two or more years of campaign, community organizing, or electoral experience.
- Ability to fluently communicate in Spanish or another language of a growing supporter base.
- Understanding of different Baptist denominations and Baptist history.
- Experience working in immigrant and/or refugee faith communities.
- Proficiency with EveryAction or other content management system.
Who We Are: About BJC
BJC (Baptist Joint Committee for Religious Liberty) is a leading faith-based organization advocating for faith freedom for all. We come at our work from a Baptist perspective, understanding that faith is only free when the government stays neutral when it comes to religion, allowing every person to choose to believe (or not) and exercise their religious beliefs (or not) according to the dictates of their conscience, as long as that religious exercise does not infringe on the rights of others. With headquarters on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. and staff working around the country, we engage in legal and legislative advocacy at the U.S. Supreme Court, in Congress, in courts and legislative bodies across the country, and in the court of public opinion through engagement with national, state, and local media, as well as our own award-winning communications channels including the “Respecting Religion” podcast. BJC coordinates the Christians Against Christian Nationalism campaign, a national network of individuals who are committed to building the beloved community and working to dismantle Christian nationalism from themselves, their religious organizations and theologies, and their communities. The BJC Center for Faith, Justice and Reconciliation is a theological think tank working to expand and deepen our understanding of religious freedom with a broader justice lens.
BJC provides equal employment opportunities to all employees and applicants for employment and prohibits discrimination and harassment of any type without regard to race, color, religion, age, sex, national origin, disability status, genetics, protected veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or any other characteristic protected by federal, state, or local laws.
Work Location
The Community and Partnership Strategist can work from any location. Occasional travel to BJC’s headquarters in Washington, D.C., and BJC events may be required.
Compensation and Benefits
The salary range for this position is $60,000-$70,000 and will take into consideration geographic adjustments and experience. Eligible for all full-time staff benefits, which currently include platinum level health insurance plan and dental/vision insurance at no cost to employee and 50% cost for covered beneficiaries; participation in retirement savings plan with BJC contributing 10% of salary (no match required; fully vested on day one of employment); life insurance, long-term disability benefits, death-before-retirement payment, survivor’s annuity and children’s allowance all provided at no cost; generous and flexible leave policy including paid annual, sick, and personal leave as well as all federal holidays paid.
Hiring Timeline and Materials
Applications will be considered on a rolling basis. The preferred start date is no later than July 1, 2024. Please submit a resume, cover letter, and writing sample to the Hiring Director. Email your materials to [email protected] with “Community and Partnership Strategist” in the subject line.