Job opening: Database and Donations Assistant

This position requires attention to detail and discretion in handling confidential information. Responsibilities will be directed by the Director of Strategic Partnerships and may include assigned work to support other development staff, including the Associate Director of Development. This is a full-time position that reports to and is directed by the Director of Strategic Partnerships.

Essential Functions:

Ensure the effectiveness of the development department databases, fundraising software and database integrators (Raiser’s Edge NXT, Classy, Rally Corp., MailChimp and Import Omatic). Responsible for database integrity and management: data entry, tracking and reporting for program involvement, event attendance, gift processing and acknowledgments, donor research and records.

Maintain performance of databases by troubleshooting problems and upgrade software as recommended by software vendors and approved by Director of Strategic Partnerships.

Maintain and secure database by developing and enforcing policies, procedures and controls.

Serve as primary liaison with database vendors and customer service personnel at the request of the Director of Strategic Partnerships.

Develop process guides and ensure staff training on database usage.

Plan and execute annual calendar of data maintenance tasks, including deceased finders, address scrub and wealth screen.

Assist development department staff with raising and processing financial donations. Receive all incoming donations and record them into the database.

Liaison with accounting contractors and ensure development financial information is up to date and accurate. Assist in the monthly reconciling of donor database and financial system. Work collaboratively with Executive Assistant and outside accountants to complete monthly financial bookkeeping.

Pull donation acknowledgments and transfer them to the Director of Strategic Partnerships from the database weekly for signing and mailing to donors.

Ensure all credit card donations are properly processed and maintain the ongoing accuracy of monthly donor credit card giving.

Assist with fundraising appeal communications to constituents.

Produce and send annual gift statements to constituents who require them.

Provide usable data and fundraising reports to development staff and other departments as needed.

Assist in prospect research and ensure information is added to constituent file(s) for existing and prospective donors.

Responsible for administrative support to development department. Provide general administrative support for the development department, including coordination of meetings, managing office supplies, calendar management, scheduling appointments and other clerical functions.

Provide excellent customer service, anticipating and exceeding the needs of our customers: donors, volunteers and staff.

Handle incoming and outgoing mail for the development team.

Participate in answering the phone line. As needed, serve on cross functional teams.

Participate in cross-functional and interdepartmental work teams as assigned.

Other duties as assigned.

This job description is not designed to contain a comprehensive list of required duties and responsibilities, and it is subject to change based upon the employer’s needs.

Who You Are:

You have prior experience working in a database administrative role and understand the importance of exercising good judgment and discretion.

You have excellent detail and organizational skills with a proven ability to work on many projects simultaneously and meet deadlines.

You are a detailed and analytic-oriented colleague who works efficiently and calmly, even when under pressure.

You are a creative problem-solver who works well independently and is comfortable asking questions or requesting assistance when needed.

You have strong analytical skills, good oral and written communication skills and are known for your attention to detail.

You have at least five years of experience and are proficient in database administration. It is beneficial if you have direct experience with Raiser’s Edge NXT.

You are proficient in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel and PowerPoint), Gmail suite, and Adobe Acrobat.

You are committed to furthering diversity, equity and inclusion.

You are committed to BJC’s mission of advocating for everyone’s faith freedom.

Who We Are

BJC (Baptist Joint Committee for Religious Liberty) advocates for and educates about faith freedom for all. We are attorneys, Capitol Hill insiders, ministers, mobilizers and scholars. We file briefs in pivotal Supreme Court cases, advocate for and against legislation, testify in Congress and unite with others across faiths to ensure that every person has, and will always have, the right to believe (or not) and act on those spiritual beliefs without unnecessary interference by government. Now in our 85th year, we bring our uniquely Baptist perspective of “soul freedom” to protecting religious liberty for all and defending the separation of the institutions of religion and government. BJC is the only faith-based group working on the national level with this singular focus.

We advocate for faith freedom for all in some of the most contentious and complicated moral and legal challenges of our day. Our positions cannot be easily categorized as on the political “right” or “left.” Instead, the stand we take is the one that, we believe, best supports everyone’s religious freedom.

BJC encourages applications for employment from all qualified persons without regard to race, color, religion, age, sex, national origin, disability status, sexual orientation or gender identity.

Salary and Benefits

Competitive salary; employer-paid health, dental, vision and life insurance; generous employer contribution to 403(b) retirement plan; paid vacation, personal and sick leave; dependent care and health care FSA plan; cell phone reimbursement; employer-provided laptop and other supplies needed for remote working. Opportunities for remote work at least 1 day a week.

How to Apply

Please send a thoughtful cover letter and resume to [email protected] with “Database and Donations Assistant” in the subject line of your email. We hope to fill this position by July 1. No calls please.