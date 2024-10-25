Job opening: Digital Donor Engagement Officer
BJC, a national faith-based organization that educates about and advocates for everyone’s faith freedom, seeks a Digital Donor Engagement Officer to join the team.
The Digital Donor Engagement Officer will play a pivotal role in enhancing BJC’s fundraising efforts by developing and executing digital strategies that drive donor engagement, retention, and acquisition. This full-time position will focus on digital fundraising campaigns, online donor stewardship, and optimizing development operations through data management and technology solutions. The Digital Engagement Officer reports to the Director of Development and will work collaboratively across the organization to ensure a cohesive approach to digital fundraising that aligns with BJC’s mission and strategic priorities.
Roles & Responsibilities
Digital Fundraising Strategy
- Implement BJC’s digital fundraising strategy by developing copy for all digital donor engagement efforts.
- Coordinate with the Director of Development to integrate digital fundraising efforts with traditional fundraising strategies, ensuring a multi-channel approach to donor engagement.
- Work cross functionally with the Communications Department to draft copy for digital monthly cultivation and stewardship campaigns.
- Monitor and analyze the performance of digital campaigns, providing regular reports and recommendations for improvement.
- Manage and expand the online donor community, with a focus on increasing acquisition rates, recurring commitments, and donor retention.
Donor Engagement & Stewardship
- Solicit and curate stories (in partnership with the Communications Department) from donors and program participants that can be used in development efforts and materials.
- Help maintain clean donor lists and data in the EveryAction database.
- Manage a portfolio of micro-donors and mid-level donors, providing personalized contact and relying on key recency and relevance indicators.
- Identify donor trends and prospects for likely gift upgrades.
Development Operations
- Optimize and maintain the donor database, ensuring accurate and efficient data entry, segmentation, and reporting.
- Conduct weekly gift entries and deposits, as well as monthly reconciliation.
- Collaborate with the Director of Development to streamline operations, improve data management processes, and ensure integration with the advocacy database.
- Provide training and support to staff and interns on digital tools and platforms used for fundraising and donor management.
Grant Research and Writing
- Conduct digital research to identify potential micro ($< $50,000) grant opportunities that align with BJC’s mission and funding needs. This may include church or denominational grants, or technology and equipment grants.
- Write, prepare, and submit compelling grant proposals to secure funding from foundations and other grant-making entities.
- Manage grant reporting and compliance, ensuring all requirements and deadlines are met.
Event Support
- Assist in the planning and execution of virtual and in-person fundraising events, with a focus on leveraging digital tools for promotion, registration, and donor engagement.
- Coordinate post-event follow-up, including digital thank-you communications and impact reports.
Cross-Departmental Collaboration
- Work closely with the Communications Department to align digital fundraising content with broader organizational messaging and branding.
- Participate in regular meetings with the Director of Development and communications team to plan and coordinate digital engagement strategies.
- Contribute to the overall strategic planning of the Development Department, offering insights on how digital initiatives can support organizational goals.
Required Skills and Experience
- Bachelor’s degree in marketing, communications, nonprofit management, or a related field.
- Minimum of 3 years of experience in campaign copywriting, digital fundraising, online marketing, or nonprofit development.
- Proficiency in donor management software and online fundraising platforms (e.g., EveryAction, Salesforce, Raiser’s Edge, Classy).
- Strong understanding of digital marketing principles, including SEO, email marketing, and social media advertising.
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills, with an ability to craft compelling digital content.
- Experience with data analysis and reporting, with a keen eye for detail and accuracy.
- Ability to work independently and as part of a team, with strong organizational and project management skills.
Desired, but not required skills
- Experience in a nonprofit environment, particularly within the faith-based or advocacy sector.
- Demonstrated commitment to BJC’s mission of faith freedom for all
- Understanding of different Baptist denominations and Baptist history.
- Familiarity with graphic design tools (e.g., Canva, Adobe Creative Suite) for creating digital content.
- Knowledge of current trends in digital fundraising and donor engagement.
About BJC
BJC (Baptist Joint Committee for Religious Liberty) is a leading faith-based organization advocating for faith freedom for all. We come at our work from a Baptist perspective, understanding that faith is only free when the government stays neutral when it comes to religion, allowing every person to choose to believe (or not) and exercise their religious beliefs (or not) according to the dictates of their conscience, as long as that religious exercise does not infringe on the rights of others. With headquarters on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., and staff working across the country, we engage in legal and legislative advocacy at the U.S. Supreme Court, in Congress, in courts and legislative bodies across the country, and in the court of public opinion through engagement with national, state, and local media, as well as our own award-winning communications channels including the “Respecting Religion” podcast. BJC coordinates the Christians Against Christian Nationalism campaign, a national network of individuals who are committed to building the beloved community and working to dismantle Christian nationalism from themselves, their religious organizations and theologies, and their communities. The BJC Center for Faith, Justice and Reconciliation is a theological think tank working to expand and deepen our understanding of religious freedom with a broader justice lens.
BJC provides equal employment opportunities to all employees and applicants for employment and prohibits discrimination and harassment of any type without regard to race, color, religion, age, sex, national origin, disability status, genetics, protected veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or any other characteristic protected by federal, state, or local laws.
Work Location
The Digital Donor Engagement Officer can work from any location. Occasional travel to BJC’s headquarters in Washington, D.C., and BJC events may be required.
Compensation and Benefits
The salary range for this position is $45,000-$65,000 and will take into consideration geographic adjustments and experience. Eligible for all full-time staff benefits, which currently include platinum level health insurance plan and dental/vision insurance at no cost to employee and 50% cost for covered beneficiaries; participation in retirement savings plan with BJC contributing 10% of salary (no match required; fully vested on day one of employment); life insurance, long-term disability benefits, death-before-retirement payment, survivor’s annuity and children’s allowance all provided at no cost; generous and flexible leave policy including paid annual, sick, and personal leave as well as all federal holidays paid.
Hiring Timeline and Materials
Start date is ASAP, and candidates will be considered on a rolling basis. Please submit a resume and a link to a portfolio of your development work to the Hiring Director by emailing your materials to [email protected] with “Digital Donor Engagement Officer” in the subject line.