Job opening: Digital Strategist
BJC, a national, faith-based organization that educates about and advocates for everyone’s faith freedom, seeks a Digital Strategist to join the team.
The Digital Strategist develops and executes campaigns to grow and mobilize the Christians Against Christian Nationalism network using email, web, social media, and other digital platforms. The Digital Strategist reports to the Communications Director and works closely with other team members on the Christians Against Christian Nationalism campaign.
The Digital Strategist will expand the reach of the Christians Against Christian Nationalism community, maximize online contributions, and support the organization in achieving policy goals and outcomes through targeted digital advocacy efforts. The Digital Strategist brings experience writing and generating campaign content and possesses a keen understanding of effective advocacy and engagement tactics and list growth strategies. This is an opportunity for a creative content creator to be a part of an innovative team that runs online campaigns to defend religious liberty for all.
BJC is looking for an adaptable and creative leader who will contribute to a culture of continuous, data-driven learning and evaluation. A competitive candidate will have a track record of building trust, learning, and engaging different audiences and contexts in internal and external communications.
Roles and Responsibilities
- Proactively and independently identify opportunities for high-impact digital engagement and advocacy campaigns.
- Write and edit compelling campaign content including emails, social media posts, and EveryAction landing pages and actions to engage supporters to take action and participate in campaigns.
- Design and implement test plans, metrics, and segmentation for A/B and multivariate split tests for email, social media, and website content.
- Create and test emails using EveryAction email management software; review and edit emails to ensure quality.
- Develop list-building tactics using web, social media, and email communications.
- Monitor news and current events related to Christian nationalism to identify potential campaign opportunities.
- Collaborate with team members, as needed, to develop petitions, messages to elected officials, call to actions, and other engagement tactics.
- Develop digital organizing strategy to support local organizing projects as established.
- Conduct research for new technologies and tactics for online engagement as needed.
- Grow relationships with partner organizations and identify opportunities for collaboration.
- Assist with weekend web and social media publishing.
- Other duties as assigned.
Required Skills and Experience
- Bachelor’s degree required.
- Experience with social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter/X, YouTube, LinkedIn, TikTok) and knowledge of how advocacy is conducted on them.
- At least 4 years of experience (paid and/or volunteer) in any of the following fields: communications, digital media, or advocacy.
- Experience developing content for issue-based or political advocacy campaigns; familiarity with a range of online campaigning tools, tactics, and strategies.
- High attention to detail and a history of managing a high volume of work without sacrificing quality.
- Demonstrated writing experience as well as excellent written and verbal communication.
- Excellent judgment and creative problem-solving skills.
- Confident and adaptable self-starter who can innovate new strategies, prioritize, and manage projects.
- Experience in mobilizing community engagement in faith-based contexts.
- Experience and commitment to working in multi-racial, multi-ethnic, and multi-religious coalitions.
Desired but not required skills
- Understanding of different Baptist denominations, Baptist history, and religious liberty.
- Familiarity with Associated Press style.
- Photography and videography skills.
- Understanding of graphic design principles and experience with Canva or other software.
- Proficiency with EveryAction or other content management system.
- Experience tracking digital analytics, using tools such as Google Analytics.
Who We Are: About BJC
BJC (Baptist Joint Committee for Religious Liberty) is a leading faith-based organization advocating for faith freedom for all. We come at our work from a Baptist perspective, understanding that faith is only free when the government stays neutral when it comes to religion, allowing every person to choose to believe (or not) and exercise their religious beliefs (or not) according to the dictates of their conscience, as long as that religious exercise does not infringe on the rights of others. With headquarters on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. and staff working around the country, we engage in legal and legislative advocacy at the U.S. Supreme Court, in Congress, in courts and legislative bodies across the country, and in the court of public opinion through engagement with national, state, and local media, as well as our own award-winning communications channels including the “Respecting Religion” podcast. BJC coordinates the Christians Against Christian Nationalism campaign, a national network of individuals who are committed to building the beloved community and working to dismantle Christian nationalism from themselves, their religious organizations and theologies, and their communities. The BJC Center for Faith, Justice and Reconciliation is a theological think tank working to expand and deepen our understanding of religious freedom with a broader justice lens.
BJC provides equal employment opportunities to all employees and applicants for employment and prohibits discrimination and harassment of any type without regard to race, color, religion, age, sex, national origin, disability status, genetics, protected veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or any other characteristic protected by federal, state, or local laws.
Work Location
The Digital Strategist position can be based remotely or at BJC’s headquarters on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. Occasional travel for BJC events may be required.
Compensation and Benefits
The salary range for this position is $60,000-$70,000 and will take into consideration geographic adjustments and experience. Eligible for all full-time staff benefits, which currently include platinum level health insurance plan and dental/vision insurance at no cost to employee and 50% cost for covered beneficiaries; participation in retirement savings plan with BJC contributing 10% of salary (no match required; fully vested on day one of employment); life insurance, long-term disability benefits, death-before-retirement payment, survivor’s annuity and children’s allowance all provided at no cost; generous and flexible leave policy including paid annual, sick, and personal leave as well as all federal holidays paid.
Hiring Timeline and Materials
Applications will be considered on a rolling basis. The preferred start date is no later than July 1, 2024. Please submit a resume, cover letter, and writing sample to the Hiring Director. Email your materials to [email protected] with “Digital Strategist” in the subject line.