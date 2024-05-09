Job opening: Operations Manager
BJC, a national, faith-based organization that educates about and advocates for everyone’s faith freedom, seeks an Operations Manager to join the team.
The Operations Manager provides administrative and operational support, including office administration, event and meeting planning, records management, and initiation of internal and external communication, in collaboration with the BJC staff team to defend religious liberty for all people. The Operations Manager reports to the Chief of Staff and works with the entire staff team on BJC programs and the Christians Against Christian Nationalism campaign.
Joining a growing staff team that brings a history of advocacy to evolving movement spaces, the Operations Manager will offer support of existing BJC programs and aid in developing systems to better improve teamwork. The Operations Manager will work with the staff team to foster a healthy and hospitable environment at BJC’s Washington, D.C., headquarters, which welcomes visitors, partners, and seasonal interns.
BJC is looking for a team member who exercises creativity, discretion, initiative, partnership, and independence to accomplish goals, objectives, and assignments. This is an opportunity for a thoughtful leader to be a part of a developing team that is working to protect democracy and advocate for faith freedom for all. A competitive candidate demonstrates the ability to build trust, pay attention to detail, create systems that serve people, and engage in clear communication.
Responsibilities
Program, Project, and Process Leadership:
- Contribute to the effectiveness of BJC operating methods through:
- Analyzing organizational operating methods and proposing improvements in line with financial and organizational values.
- Monitoring, coordinating, and managing BJC calendar, events, and projects, as directed.
- Working with various departments to accomplish BJC’s strategic priorities.
- Providing excellent project delivery that is on-time, on-scope, and on-budget, and complete documentation for sustainability.
- Support operational and financial functions through administrative support as directed by supervisor.
- Develop and maintain physical and electronic filing and records system with attention to confidentiality and process.
- Receive, scan, and forward invoices to outside vendor and electronic bill payment program for processing.
- As directed by supervisor, communicate with outside vendors and service providers.
- Provide operational and administrative support for BJC.
- Provide administrative support for BJC staff with external engagements, including logistical support for external meetings, travel arrangements, and follow-up post-events.
- Track interactions with supporters and other contacts in constituent management database, including correspondence, notes from visits, and other updates to records, in collaboration with the BJC team. Ensure good database health with careful attention to detail in entering and updating records.
- Ensure successful completion for specific projects and programs sponsored by BJC or as directed by supervisor.
- Provide clear communication for cross-department coordination and change management as directed.
- Assist with board, donor, coalition partner, and other constituent relations.
- Provide administrative support for cross-department BJC work.
- Manage BJC phone calls and answer calls as backup to in-office interns and direct inquiries to appropriate staff member.
- Serve as administrator for Gmail suite, regularly check and coordinate responses to shared email inboxes, and oversee mailing/shipping processes.
- Track Christians Against Christian Nationalism emails and phone calls for purposes of assessment, research, and strategy in collaboration with network engagement team.
- Provide support for DC HQ.
- Serve as HQ point person for current intern class and provide orientation for new intern classes.
- Coordinate communication with DC HQ building hosts, BJC office visitors, DC-based staff team, and regional BJC staff team.
- Oversee and manage in-office processes to cultivate a safe and healthy work environment.
- Troubleshoot tech needs for office and direct appropriate questions to supervisors and staff members for oversight.
- Complete all other duties as assigned by supervisor or department leads.
Organizational:
- Communicate with a wide variety of internal and external audiences on behalf of supervisor or other members of the BJC team.
- Enhance internal communication in partnership with supervisor.
- Participate in team meetings, as requested, and provide creative brainstorming, evaluation, and assessment.
- Be proactive in enhancing communication with team members and external constituents in response to general/shared inbox inquiries.
- Draft and expedite team-wide communication in preparation for team events and programming.
- Take on additional projects related to current strategic priorities as time allows and as directed by staff members.
Required Skills and Experience
- Evidence of emotional intelligence competency, strong analytical skills, and commitment to work in a diverse team environment.
- Strong social skills and ability to navigate power and relational dynamics, demonstrated through self-awareness to know the place of one’s skills and recognize the skills of others.
- Experience working in an administrative or support role with an understanding of the importance of exercising good judgment and discretion.
- 2+ years of experience in project management, building new systems, and creating processes to streamline operations and optimize efficiency.
- Excellent planning and organizational skills with a proven ability to work on many projects simultaneously, manage workflow, organize events, and meet deadlines.
- Value and practice of discretion to handle confidential information.
- Ability to work well independently and to use creative problem-solving skills, asking questions or requesting assistance when needed.
- Demonstrated writing experience as well as clear written and verbal communication.
- Proficiency in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, and PowerPoint), Gmail suite, Zoom, and Adobe Acrobat, and prior experience working with a constituent database.
- Exhibits learning agility, curiosity, and openness to learning and utilizing new concepts and methods as well as tools, such new technology platforms.
- Detail oriented, excellent time management, and demonstrated organizational and interpersonal skills.
- Takes initiative and works independently while thriving in a collaborative team environment.
- Willingness to learn and ability to adapt quickly to changing circumstances.
- Personal commitment to furthering religious freedom for all.
- Bachelor’s degree required.
Desired but not required skills
- Comfort and ease working and communicating in ecumenical and interfaith settings.
- Proficiency with EveryAction or other advocacy management system.
- Experience with Nextiva or other online phone systems.
- Understanding of different Baptist denominations, Baptist history, and religious liberty advocacy.
- Familiarity with Associated Press style.
Who We Are: About BJC
BJC (Baptist Joint Committee for Religious Liberty) is a leading faith-based organization advocating for faith freedom for all. We come at our work from a Baptist perspective, understanding that faith is only free when the government stays neutral when it comes to religion, allowing every person to choose to believe (or not) and exercise their religious beliefs (or not) according to the dictates of their conscience, as long as that religious exercise does not infringe on the rights of others. With headquarters on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. and staff working around the country, we engage in legal and legislative advocacy at the U.S. Supreme Court, in Congress, in courts and legislative bodies across the country, and in the court of public opinion through engagement with national, state and local media, as well as our own award-winning communications channels including the “Respecting Religion” podcast. BJC coordinates the Christians Against Christian Nationalism campaign, a national network of individuals who are committed to building the beloved community and working to dismantle Christian nationalism from themselves, their religious organizations and theologies, and their communities. The BJC Center for Faith, Justice and Reconciliation is a theological think tank working to expand and deepen our understanding of religious freedom with a broader justice lens.
BJC provides equal employment opportunities to all employees and applicants for employment and prohibits discrimination and harassment of any type without regard to race, color, religion, age, sex, national origin, disability status, genetics, protected veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or any other characteristic protected by federal, state, or local laws.
Work Location
Preferred location for the Operations Manager position is BJC’s headquarters on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. Occasional travel for BJC events may be required.
Compensation and Benefits
The salary range for this position is $60,000-$70,000 and will take into consideration experience. Eligible for all full-time staff benefits, which currently include platinum level health insurance plan and dental/vision insurance at no cost to employee and 50% cost for covered beneficiaries; participation in retirement savings plan with BJC contributing 10% of salary (no match required; fully vested on day one of employment); life insurance, long-term disability benefits, death-before-retirement payment, survivor’s annuity and children’s allowance all provided at no cost; generous and flexible leave policy including paid annual, sick and personal leave as well as all federal holidays paid.
Hiring Timeline and Materials
Applications will be considered on a rolling basis. The preferred start date is no later than July 1, 2024. Please submit a resume, cover letter, and writing sample to the Hiring Director. Email your materials to [email protected] with “Operations Manager” in the subject line.