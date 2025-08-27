BJC Executive Director Amanda Tyler on the Shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church in Minneapolis

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Media Contact: Karlee Marshall / [email protected]

The following is a statement from Amanda Tyler, executive director of BJC (Baptist Joint Committee for Religious Liberty), on the tragic shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church in Minneapolis:

“Our hearts are broken by the horrific violence that claimed the lives of two children and injured many others during what should have been a sacred moment of worship.

Houses of worship should be sanctuaries, places where communities gather in peace, safety, and prayer. Today’s tragedy is a heartbreaking reminder that our sacred spaces must be safe spaces.

We stand in solidarity with our Catholic neighbors in Minneapolis and across the country. As people of faith, we are called to mourn with those who mourn, to support one another, and to work together toward a society where every child can learn, play, and pray without fear.”