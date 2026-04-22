Rested and Ready

I return to work at a time when religious freedom continues to be threatened, including from the highest positions of political power. In my first week back, I spoke with the Wall Street Journal about the consistent misuse of religious language and imagery from the Trump administration, including by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and by the president himself. These types of messages harm religious freedom because they stifle dissent – making it seem as if to oppose the president is to oppose God. But, that’s not true for any political leader! I was grateful to be able to make that point in this national article.

We’re continuing to work with others in coalition to make an impact, including protecting “sensitive locations” – such as churches – from immigration enforcement. Many in our movement have joined meetings with lawmakers and others, and we are seeing shifts when faithful people talk about the impact of these harmful policies on families and on religious freedom.

We’re also watching the courts. Yesterday, a federal court broke with decades of precedent and said the state of Texas can require the posting of the Ten Commandments in public school classrooms – a decision undermining the First Amendment and our country’s pluralism. BJC’s Holly Hollman issued a statement, noting how this is not just about decorating a wall, but it’s the government placing its weight behind one religious tradition at the expense of all others. We will continue to support the parents and families who challenged that law – the case is likely headed to the Supreme Court. You can share our statement with your social networks on Instagram, Facebook, Bluesky, and wherever you follow us.

Speaking of the Supreme Court, we’re expecting their ruling soon about a remedy for an egregious violation of religious freedom: a prisoner’s head was forcibly shaved in violation of his rights. BJC joined a brief in that case, and Holly and I explained what’s at stake on the podcast in the fall.

In October, our BJC Board of Directors approved a revised mission statement for BJC: Rooted in a Baptist commitment to soul liberty, we are building a movement toward a just society that cultivates and expands religious freedom for all.

It speaks to our moment, it gives us fuel for the journey, and it sparks inspiration.

I’m grateful to return to this work with renewed energy and perspective as we come together for the work ahead.