Rested and Ready
I’m grateful to return to this work with renewed energy and perspective as we come together for the work ahead.
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Spring is a time of renewal, and it’s a time of reconnection for me as I come back from my sabbatical. I am grateful to the Executive Committee of the BJC Board for granting me a short season of rest and reflection. Returning to BJC earlier this month, I am encouraged by the creative and committed work of the BJC Team during this period.
At our recent retreat, our team shared what they’ve been doing to build a movement for all of us – from advocacy to protect sensitive locations to gathering clergy for regular touchpoints to creating an infrastructure for a new website. I both appreciated the time away and the perspective I gained with it, and I am also reminded of how much energy I get from working with this team for our shared mission.
I return to work at a time when religious freedom continues to be threatened, including from the highest positions of political power. In my first week back, I spoke with the Wall Street Journal about the consistent misuse of religious language and imagery from the Trump administration, including by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and by the president himself. These types of messages harm religious freedom because they stifle dissent – making it seem as if to oppose the president is to oppose God. But, that’s not true for any political leader! I was grateful to be able to make that point in this national article.
We’re continuing to work with others in coalition to make an impact, including protecting “sensitive locations” – such as churches – from immigration enforcement. Many in our movement have joined meetings with lawmakers and others, and we are seeing shifts when faithful people talk about the impact of these harmful policies on families and on religious freedom.
We’re also watching the courts. Yesterday, a federal court broke with decades of precedent and said the state of Texas can require the posting of the Ten Commandments in public school classrooms – a decision undermining the First Amendment and our country’s pluralism. BJC’s Holly Hollman issued a statement, noting how this is not just about decorating a wall, but it’s the government placing its weight behind one religious tradition at the expense of all others. We will continue to support the parents and families who challenged that law – the case is likely headed to the Supreme Court. You can share our statement with your social networks on Instagram, Facebook, Bluesky, and wherever you follow us.
Speaking of the Supreme Court, we’re expecting their ruling soon about a remedy for an egregious violation of religious freedom: a prisoner’s head was forcibly shaved in violation of his rights. BJC joined a brief in that case, and Holly and I explained what’s at stake on the podcast in the fall.
In October, our BJC Board of Directors approved a revised mission statement for BJC: Rooted in a Baptist commitment to soul liberty, we are building a movement toward a just society that cultivates and expands religious freedom for all.
It speaks to our moment, it gives us fuel for the journey, and it sparks inspiration.
I’m grateful to return to this work with renewed energy and perspective as we come together for the work ahead.
Here are some additional updates on BJC’s work:
We’re hiring! If you know someone who would be a great fit for our Development Manager position, send them the job posting! We’re hoping to review applications by May 1.
Our BJC Luncheon is coming back! Join us in Jacksonville, Florida, on June 19. I’ll be there! We’ll be honoring Juneteenth, sharing stories from the movement, and celebrating BJC’s 90th anniversary.
Johnson Amendment case dismissed. I am sure you remember last year when the IRS tried to recast pulpit endorsements as “a family discussion concerning candidates” in a court filing. But, that case was dismissed in March 2026. We are now focusing on the rule-making agenda, as the Trump administration says it’s going to release “new guidance” on this topic. But, for now, that part of the tax code that protects nonprofits – including churches – from partisan campaigning continues to be law.
Join a pilot project for a new curriculum! The BJC Center for Faith, Justice and Reconciliation is leading a team in developing a new curriculum designed for youth to understand their freedoms and how to advocate for their neighbors. If your church is interested in testing it out in your congregation, please let us know!
Separation of church and state not in the Constitution? Just last week, a member of President Trump’s Religious Liberty Commission claimed it’s the “biggest lie that’s been told in America since our founding.” BJC has consistently pushed back, including during my 2024 book tour when I talked about this false claim and how that separation protects freedom. Last week, we re-released a conversation I had with Bill Leonard that covers this – and much more – on the Respecting Religion podcast. Watch it on YouTube and see a clip on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok – please share it with your networks.
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