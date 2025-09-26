2025 Timeline: Immigration in the United States

With a litany of changes to our nation’s immigration policies and enforcement activities over the past few months, we continue to see faith communities leading as they exercise their religious freedom to do their work freely, boldly and without fear. Many have been doing ministry among immigrants and refugees, and taking that ability away now undermines the autonomy of congregations and people of faith.

Here is a brief reminder of some of the changes we’ve seen and are continuing to see:

Jan. 20: Birthright Citizenship Order

Executive Order 14160 sought to limit birthright citizenship to children with at least one U.S. citizen or lawful permanent resident parent. Federal courts blocked the order.

Jan. 21: Sensitive Areas Guidance Revoked, Baptist Groups Fight Back

The Trump administration removed long-standing protections that restricted ICE enforcement in schools, hospitals and churches. Several of BJC’s member bodies joined lawsuits challenging this order, noting that it violates congregations’ religious freedom and hinders worship and ministry. The Cooperative Baptist Fellowship joined a legal challenge Feb. 4 alongside a group of Quaker meetings and the Sikh Temple Sacramento, and a judge issued a temporary injunction that blocked immigration enforcement at houses of worship tied to those groups. Fellowship Southwest and the Hispanic Baptist Convention of Texas joined a different lawsuit filed Feb. 11, and the Alliance of Baptists and American Baptist Churches USA are involved in a third one filed July 28. All three cases are ongoing.

Feb. 25: Gold Card Citizenship Proposal

A proposed $5 million “Gold Card” offered wealthy investors a fast track to residency and eventual citizenship. Details remain vague.

March 15: Deportations to El Salvador’s CECOT Prison

Using the Alien Enemies Act, President Trump deported suspected Venezuelan gang members to El Salvador’s maximum-security CECOT prison. Among those removed was Kilmar Ábrego García, a Salvadoran national protected by court order. Despite the ban, he was sent to CECOT; on April 10, the Supreme Court ordered his return. Hear more about his case on a special episode of the Respecting Religion podcast, released April 21. At press time, his legal battles are ongoing.

May-June: Student Visas Revoked and Harvard Blocked

Harvard University lost approval to enroll international students on May 22. Days later, the State Department paused student visa processing for expanded vetting. On June 5, the Trump administration barred new foreign students from Harvard, though a court overturned the order on June 30. Thousands of visas were revoked nationwide.

Late May-June: Third-Country Deportations

Migrants began to be deported to countries other than their own, including Djibouti, South Sudan and Eswatini. Eight men were stranded with ICE officers at a U.S. base in Djibouti after a court blocked their transfer to South Sudan. Confined in a converted shipping container, both detainees and staff fell ill. Courts later intervened to return some deportees.

June 4: Travel Ban (Proclamation 10949)

A sweeping travel ban blocked or restricted entry from 19 countries, including 12 under full suspension. The order went into effect on June 9, despite legal challenges. Click here for a way you can counter it.

June 6-17: Los Angeles Worksite Raids & National Guard Deployment

ICE raided Ambiance Apparel and other L.A. worksites on June 6, detaining hundreds and igniting protests. President Trump responded by sending 2,000 National Guard troops into the city on June 7-9, with another 2,000 mobilized June 17. Legal challenges argue the deployment violated the Posse Comitatus Act.

July 3: “Alligator Alcatraz” Detention Center

A new detention facility opened in the Florida Everglades. Nicknamed “Alligator Alcatraz,” it drew condemnation for harsh conditions and environmental damage.