A tribute to our time at 200 Maryland Avenue

The announcement in Report from the Capital touted how the new location would increase the effectiveness of BJC’s work. “Close proximity to the Library of Congress, the Supreme Court, the Capitol, and the Senate and House office buildings will be especially valuable to the research and information programs, [Executive Director C. Emanuel Carlson] said.”

And it was valuable indeed.

Editions of Report from the Capital were created in the space — from the days of cropping photos with grease pencils to the computer software we use now.

Amicus briefs were drafted and filed at the Supreme Court.

Books were written inside those walls — first on typewriters and later on computers.

Videos were filmed.

Podcasts were recorded.

Faxes were sent and received.

Emails were composed.

Staff members gathered for meetings, for lunches, and for birthday celebrations, exchanging cards and singing deliberately off-key to showcase the “soul freedom” all Baptists can appreciate.

Board meetings were held in the building — often on the first floor in what is known as “Ketchum Hall.”

Press conferences were held at the address.

Retirements were announced.

New executive directors were elected.

And everyone who came to the office walked up the same marble steps at the front of the building.

Some of our biggest legislative victories were brokered from the address. BJC’s leadership of the vast coalition that worked to pass landmark legislation, including the Religious Freedom Restoration Act in 1993, can be seen through the letterhead created for those years of work — it has the return address of 200 Maryland Avenue.

There were many key legislative victories that were orchestrated there: The Equal Access Act of 1984. The Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act of 2000. When the Johnson Amendment was under threat in 2017, we had several meetings in the same space, strategizing and monitoring activities.

When BJC created the essay scholarship contest in the 2000s, we received hundreds of physical entries from across the country. The last two days of the deadline each year emulated the scene at the end of “Miracle on 34th Street” when the post office brings in letters to Santa Claus — mail crates would appear, full of envelopes addressed to us at 200 Maryland Avenue.