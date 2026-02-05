Best of: Dr. Walter Brueggemann on Christian nationalism

What does the Bible have to teach us about Christian nationalism? How does that political ideology undermine the Christian faith and the nature of God? In this interview from 2019, author and scholar Walter Brueggemann talks with Amanda Tyler about the theological dangers of Christian nationalism. Don’t miss his thoughts on what the prophets have to teach us about our current times, the importance of the crucifixion and resurrection narrative in these conversations, and what the Bible says about oppression, hope, truth and power.

This program originally aired August 21, 2019.

One of the most influential Bible interpreters of our time, Dr. Walter Brueggemann was the author of more than 100 books, including The Prophetic Imagination. He passed away June 5, 2025. Visit his official website to learn more about his work and his legacy.

