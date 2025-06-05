BJC condemns new travel ban as ‘state-sanctioned discrimination’

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Press contact: Karlee Marshall | [email protected]

WASHINGTON, D.C. – BJC (Baptist Joint Committee for Religious Liberty) condemns President Donald J. Trump’s latest travel ban, calling it a “dangerous and discriminatory” policy that undermines religious liberty, disrupts families, and stigmatizes entire nations. The proclamation, which takes effect Monday, June 9, blocks or severely restricts entry from 19 countries — including a dozen subjected to a full suspension.

BJC Executive Director Amanda Tyler issued the following statement:

“This new ban revives and expands one of the most discriminatory policies of the first Trump administration. Cloaked in national security language, it continues a pattern of singling out individuals based on their faith, race, and national origin. It is not a genuine security measure — it is state-sanctioned discrimination.

President Trump’s invocation of a tragic incident in Colorado to justify this sweeping ban is both opportunistic and misleading. The individual involved is from a country not even included in the ban, underscoring the arbitrary and political nature of this policy.

National security must be rooted in facts, not fear-mongering. We must not accept a government that uses religion and ethnicity as proxies for threat. Religious freedom means freedom for all — not just those favored by those in power. The ban’s broad sweep, affecting students, families, businesspeople, and refugees, represents a moral failure and a constitutional affront.

BJC has fought every iteration of this ban, and we will fight this one, too. The chaos it will create — separating families, stranding visa holders, and denying refuge to the vulnerable — is a humanitarian crisis manufactured by executive overreach. Congress must act swiftly to pass the NO BAN Act and end this abuse of authority once and for all.”