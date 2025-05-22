BJC: SCOTUS deadlock in Oklahoma v. Drummond preserves principle that government does not sponsor religion

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the U.S. Supreme Court affirmed the state of Oklahoma’s decision not to fund a religious charter school, releasing an unsigned statement noting that the justices were tied with a 4-4 vote in the case of Oklahoma Statewide Charter School Board, et al. v. Drummond.

The following is a statement from Holly Hollman, general counsel and associate executive director of BJC (Baptist Joint Committee for Religious Liberty):

The Supreme Court’s deadlock means an important principle remains intact: the government cannot operate a religious school, nor can it directly sponsor, promote, or pay for religious education.

From the start, it was clear this case posed a serious threat to religious freedom. Chief Justice John Roberts acknowledged as much in oral arguments, signaling the weight of what was at stake.

The Oklahoma decision rightly affirmed that charter schools are public schools. And public schools are where we’ve shown the greatest clarity about religious freedom: they don’t conduct religious exercises, compel prayer, or make students feel excluded based on their beliefs. Instead, they reflect the true promise of pluralism — where students can learn about diverse faiths and prepare to participate in a shared democracy.

This outcome helps preserve that promise. And it ensures that our public institutions remain open to all, not captured by any one religious mission.