A decade of difference-makers
Celebrating the first 10 years of the BJC Fellows Program
This year, BJC celebrated the 10th anniversary of the BJC Fellows Program, gathering members of the 10 different classes together online to share their experiences and hear updates on things happening now in the religious liberty landscape. And it all began over a conversation over dinner a decade ago in Dallas.
Back then, Ella Prichard shared a vision with J. Brent Walker, executive director of BJC at the time, to train young leaders to be advocates for religious liberty in their local communities.
Prichard suggested the venue: Colonial Williamsburg, Virginia. And she suggested the format: a multi-day workshop that brings together a cohort to learn Colonial and Virginia history, about the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment, good citizenship, and Baptist history. She even volunteered to fund the program for the first few years to get it started.
“With the help of BJC staff members Charles Watson Jr. and Taryn Deaton, we met for a couple days with Ella and the team at Colonial Williamsburg, and we found out that they, too, liked the idea — and the rest is history,” Walker said. “We were off and running the very next year in 2015.”
The impact of the program reaches far and wide, and there are 100 different stories showcasing the difference it has made. Dr. Sabrina E. Dent, a member of that inaugural 2015 class, now leads the program in her role as the director of the BJC Center for Faith, Justice and Reconciliation.
“Becoming a BJC Fellow was one of the best decisions of my life because it changed the trajectory of my life,” Dr. Dent said. “To lead and expand this program after the incredible leadership of the brilliant and amazing Charles Watson Jr. has been a gift.”
This fall, the 10th anniversary gathering included sharing stories, lectures and workshops by BJC leadership, and ways to connect for future action.
“We’re building a legacy and movement to equip youth and communities with the tools to advance faith freedom for all — to create a just and pluralistic democracy where we can all live and thrive,” Dr. Dent said.
“I have been involved with a lot of nonprofits over the last 60 years, but I am particularly proud to have helped create the BJC Fellows Program at Colonial Williamsburg 10 years ago,” Prichard said. “With so many attacks on religious liberty and separation of church and state — bedrock of Baptist beliefs — I take comfort in knowing that there are 100 young advocates for First Amendment rights, thanks to this program.”
Hear from a few members of previous classes about their experiences, and visit our website at BJConline.org/Fellows to see how you — or someone you know — can apply to be part of the next chapter of BJC Fellows.
As a member of the inaugural Fellows class in 2015, it was a joy to participate in the 10th Anniversary Celebration. I loved seeing fellow alumni from across the country and hearing of their good work in their contexts. The event featured thought-provoking sessions that challenged us to deepen our commitment at the vital intersection of justice and faith freedom, protecting all beliefs while ensuring no one imposes theirs on others. I’m grateful to the BJC for fostering such a lasting community of changemakers.
—Rev. Kyle Tubbs, Class of 2015
The BJC Fellows 10th Anniversary Celebration could not have arrived at a more urgent time. The alarming social and political developments of this year — moreover, the very real threat of their continuation — demand much from us. Safeguarding religious freedom, not only as something valuable in its own right but as a cornerstone of a liberal society, requires that we improve our knowledge, increase our vigilance, and, above all, intensify our action. The BJC Fellows anniversary demonstrated that BJC knows what is at stake and stands ready to help us meet the moment.
My participation in the celebration allowed me to hear from an impressive slate of speakers. The Rev. J. Brent Walker, former executive director of BJC, shared the history of the program. His time of reflection not only revealed the early ideas and aspirations behind the program but also reminded me to see myself and my cohort as part of a larger story in BJC’s long commitment to religious liberty. Current BJC Executive Director Amanda Tyler spoke passionately about the Christians Against Christian Nationalism campaign efforts in Texas, an experience she used to reframe for us what it means to win. Joy Pettigrew, BJC’s community partnership manager, gifted us with effective ways to think and talk about advocacy where each of us lives.
We face serious risks ahead — further erosion of cherished ideals and further marginalization of those targeted by intolerance. Having attended the celebration, I feel more encouraged and equipped than ever before to take action.
—Jamil Grimes, Class of 2024
Being part of the BJC Fellows Program was one of the most meaningful experiences in my journey. As the first Muslim to join, I wasn’t sure what to expect — but from the very beginning, I felt welcomed and respected. The program gave me the space to share my own perspective while learning from others who care deeply about protecting faith freedom for everyone.
Over the years, I’ve watched so many incredible advocates come through this program — many from different faith traditions, yet all grounded in the same belief that the separation of church and state protects us all. That shared principle is what makes BJC so special. The 10th Anniversary Celebration reminded me just how powerful that mission is. Seeing so many familiar faces, hearing the stories, and feeling that collective passion was inspiring. It reminded me that when people of different faiths come together with mutual respect and conviction, they’re living proof that religious liberty isn’t just an idea — it’s a practice that unites us.
—Imran Suhail, Class of 2018
The BJC Fellows Program truly transformed my understanding of religious freedom issues in our country. I learned about the program years earlier through working with Charles Watson Jr. and Dr. Sabrina Dent on interfaith and justice work in D.C., but actually diving into the content and meeting other BJC Fellows emphasized that the deep learning was in understanding the details of how religious freedom has been shaped.
Joining the reunion and 10-year celebration made that emphasis again. I was so grateful to hear how other BJC Fellows are working for faith freedom for all and how the program is continuing to provide graduate level learning to new people. It was helpful to hear from the initial class and organizers, sharing their vision for the program and how it has continued to be shaped in the past decade. I understand now that the dedication to provide robust and deep learning was built in and is what sets BJC Fellows apart from other similar programs. I’m grateful for the establishment and the ongoing commitment to the program, and I look forward to seeing how it continues to grow in the next 10 years.
—Rev. Cassandra Lawrence, Class of 2022
The reunion was a meaningful time of reconnecting — both with the BJC and with BJC Fellows. It was particularly special to hear from BJC Hall of Fame Members (if that’s not a thing, then I’ll start the nominations!) Brent Walker and Charles Watson Jr., both of whom were important parts of my experience.
But the event was not just a trip down memory lane. I was happy to form new relationships with fellows who came to the BJC before and after me. Plus, Amanda Tyler took us through a case study for how to be involved in supporting religious freedom for all in our communities today. I felt empowered and encouraged to stay involved — not by myself , but as part of a nationwide network and community.
BJC offers advice, experiences and connections to equip us to stand up for religious liberty in this vitally important time. There are certainly many challenges that our country faces today, but BJC, its fellows, and all those who support religious liberty for all are addressing them head on — from our communities to Capitol Hill and the U.S. Supreme Court. I’m so grateful to be part of it!
—John Weber, Class of 2016
Gathering once again with BJC Fellows from around the nation at our reunion reminded me of the reasons I applied to the program in the first place — a sense of shared purpose among people of goodwill, both Christian and non-Christian, religious and non-religious. As we spent time together in small groups discussing the local pressing matters of religious freedom in our own contexts, we were able to give each other insights, share resources, and find a sense of community.
BJC’s work to make sure that all have the freedom to exercise their religion without interference and that the government does not favor one faith over another, or faith over no faith, continues to inspire the BJC Fellows to lead in their own communities, advocate in their home states and nationally, and provide a witness to how the separation of church and state is good for both.
—Rev. Libby Grammer, Class of 2017
It was nice to see familiar faces, get an update on what BJC has been up to most recently, and reflect on all of the good work being done by both BJC staff and the more than 100 BJC Fellows!
BJC continues to be such a valuable source of information and inspiration for advocacy efforts throughout the country. We received an update on the localized efforts that are working in sync with the powerful Christians Against Christian Nationalism movement and heard about the crucial work done in the past year tracking and combating efforts to bring devotional religious education into our nation’s public school systems. I’m personally very excited that the new season of the Respecting Religion podcast has just started, and I know it will be a valuable source of information on threats to religious liberty and the separation of church and state.
—Bryan Kelley, Class of 2021
Celebrating 10 years of the BJC Fellows Program is both inspiring and humbling. … The five-day seminar in Colonial Williamsburg was an immersive journey through the history, law, and theology of religious freedom. Through interpreters such as Gowan Pamphlet and George Wythe, I gained a deeper understanding of the struggles and triumphs of early religious communities, especially those of Baptists oppressed by the Anglican Church. Their courage and the steps taken by figures like Jefferson and Madison helped shape the principles of faith and liberty that remain foundational in our nation today.
BJC’s “faith, freedom, for all” ethos reminded me that religious liberty is not abstract — it demands active partnership and advocacy. Living and working in Washington, D.C., I’ve seen how divisive rhetoric and extremist ideologies, like Christian nationalism, continue to threaten religious communities and democracy itself. BJC’s commitment to confronting these challenges, through initiatives like Christians Against Christian Nationalism, shows the importance of a principled, inclusive defense of faith for everyone.
Being a BJC Fellow gave me not only historical insight but also practical tools to be a better advocate, ally, and partner across faiths. As we celebrate the program’s 10th anniversary, I am grateful to stand alongside a community dedicated to protecting religious freedom, promoting understanding, and ensuring that the rights of all people of faith are upheld for generations to come.
—Dr. Mehmet Saracoglu, Class of 2023
Participating in the BJC Fellows Program was a pivotal moment in both my personal and professional development. Learning more about the roots of faith freedom in our country alongside traditional and non-traditional faith leaders was an incredibly unique experience (and over the years, I’ve referred many of my colleagues in the secular movement)!
All of us who value the First Amendment in its entirety must be staunch allies, now more than ever, and the BJC Fellows Program prepared me to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with champions from all faith traditions to protect our communal rights to freedom of belief, practice, and worship.
—Sarah Henry, Class of 2019
One record I grew to abhor as a child was the O’Jays’ hit ‘Family Reunion.’ My late Uncle Melvin played it faithfully at every family reunion we held on the fourth week of July. As a child, I longed to hear the contemporary hits of the day instead. Yet, there is something about that song that hits differently now.
As I reflected on the events of the 10th Anniversary Celebration of the BJC Fellows Program, I couldn’t help but feel like I was at a family reunion. Though I was one of the newer members of the “family” as a 2025 BJC Fellow, I felt a deep kindred connection and shared spirit with everyone there. It was a joy to hear from and interact with the various members of this metaphorical family — people united by a commitment to justice, liberty, and religious freedom.
This gathering reminded me that there is far more that unites us than divides us, and that we can truly see the humanity in one another when we take the time to “see” each other. It was a powerful meeting of minds and hearts, demonstrating what becomes possible when people come together for a common cause.
The O’Jays had it right when they said, “It will be so nice when we come together for the family reunion.”
—Rev. Christopher Coates, Class of 2025
This article originally appeared in the winter 2025 edition of Report from the Capital. You can view it as a PDF or read a digital flip-through edition.