A decade of difference-makers

This year, BJC celebrated the 10th anniversary of the BJC Fellows Program, gathering members of the 10 different classes together online to share their experiences and hear updates on things happening now in the religious liberty landscape. And it all began over a conversation over dinner a decade ago in Dallas.

Back then, Ella Prichard shared a vision with J. Brent Walker, executive director of BJC at the time, to train young leaders to be advocates for religious liberty in their local communities.

Prichard suggested the venue: Colonial Williamsburg, Virginia. And she suggested the format: a multi-day workshop that brings together a cohort to learn Colonial and Virginia history, about the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment, good citizenship, and Baptist history. She even volunteered to fund the program for the first few years to get it started.

“With the help of BJC staff members Charles Watson Jr. and Taryn Deaton, we met for a couple days with Ella and the team at Colonial Williamsburg, and we found out that they, too, liked the idea — and the rest is history,” Walker said. “We were off and running the very next year in 2015.”

The impact of the program reaches far and wide, and there are 100 different stories showcasing the difference it has made. Dr. Sabrina E. Dent, a member of that inaugural 2015 class, now leads the program in her role as the director of the BJC Center for Faith, Justice and Reconciliation.

“Becoming a BJC Fellow was one of the best decisions of my life because it changed the trajectory of my life,” Dr. Dent said. “To lead and expand this program after the incredible leadership of the brilliant and amazing Charles Watson Jr. has been a gift.”

This fall, the 10th anniversary gathering included sharing stories, lectures and workshops by BJC leadership, and ways to connect for future action.

“We’re building a legacy and movement to equip youth and communities with the tools to advance faith freedom for all — to create a just and pluralistic democracy where we can all live and thrive,” Dr. Dent said.

“I have been involved with a lot of nonprofits over the last 60 years, but I am particularly proud to have helped create the BJC Fellows Program at Colonial Williamsburg 10 years ago,” Prichard said. “With so many attacks on religious liberty and separation of church and state — bedrock of Baptist beliefs — I take comfort in knowing that there are 100 young advocates for First Amendment rights, thanks to this program.”

Hear from a few members of previous classes about their experiences, and visit our website at BJConline.org/Fellows to see how you — or someone you know — can apply to be part of the next chapter of BJC Fellows.