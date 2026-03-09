Religious Freedom Is Lived

At BJC (Baptist Joint Committee for Religious Liberty), we don’t tell people what to believe, how to express their faith, or whether a person should have faith, and we expect the state to do the same. As an organization proudly rooted in Baptist theology and tradition, we believe that faith should never be compelled or coerced. Faith should be arrived at freely and expressed as conscience dictates. And our mission is simple: to protect and expand religious freedom for all.

We are for religious freedom, which is incompatible with Christian nationalism. We are for religious freedom, which is incompatible with government-mandated and government-led prayer in schools. And we are for soul liberty, the idea that every person stands free before God with no intermediary of church or state, which is incompatible with faith that is coerced.

This commitment to religious freedom has been the Baptist position going back to Thomas Helwys’ A Short Declaration of the Mystery of Iniquity published in 1612, and the official position of the United States since the founders themselves made the First Amendment the legal bulwark against the government establishing a religion or hampering the free exercise of faith.

Today, protecting and expanding religious freedom requires us to do more than to protect our schools from government mandated religion or to protect the pulpit from political capture, it requires us to protect and expand our pluralistic democracy. That’s because today, more than ever, religious freedom requires pluralism, and for pluralism to work people must be able to participate fully in civic life without intimidation, deprivation, or state-imposed barriers. Policies that create fear in a community to gather, restrict the ability to partake in the democratic process, enable indiscriminate targeting of minority communities, and bypass the rule of law, directly undermine civic participation. And when civic participation is threatened, pluralism is threatened. When pluralism is threatened, religious freedom itself is at risk.