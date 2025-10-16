S7, Ep. 01: The Supreme Court in a new era

As the Supreme Court begins a new term, we can’t ignore what else is going on in our country – attacks on the rule of law, weaponization of the Department of Justice, the militarization of American cities, disruptive and chaotic immigration enforcement, and a government shutdown. Amanda Tyler and Holly Hollman are back for a new season of Respecting Religion to bring thoughtful conversations to these issues and more at the intersection of religion and the law. In the season 7 premiere, they focus on the current Supreme Court term, including a case with an egregious violation of a person’s religious freedom rights that brought together unlikely allies.

SHOW NOTES

Segment 1 (starting at 00:38): Welcome back to season 7

Segment 2 (starting at 07:26): A disturbing case on religious freedom coming to the Court

Read about the three cases from last term in this article from BJC’s magazine, Report from the Capital: Supreme Court issues decisions on religious charter school, exemptions and opt-out rights

Amanda and Holly mentioned Steve Vladeck’s One First newsletter.

BJC joined a friend-of-the-court brief in Landor v. Louisiana Department of Corrections. Click here to read the brief and see the groups that came together across other ideological lines. Read more about the case in this article on our website. The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in Landor on November 10.

Here’s another preview piece, by Amy Howe at SCOTUSblog: Court to decide whether government officials can be held personally liable for violating inmate’s religious liberty

Segment 3 (starting at 26:42): What else can we expect from the Court?

Read more about Chiles v. Salazar in this article by Amy Howe for SCOTUSblog: Majority of court appears skeptical of Colorado’s “conversion therapy” ban

