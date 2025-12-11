S7, Ep. 07: Religion in the military and the latest from Trump’s Religious Liberty Commission

The Trump administration created a “Religious Liberty Commission” in May, and it seems to be a mix of performative posturing and grievance airing, with some policy substance thrown in. Amanda and Holly discuss what this commission has – and hasn’t – done so far, and they look more closely at this week’s hearing on religion in the military. Littered with celebrities, many of the hearings are privileging certain religious views over others, often furthering “Christian nation” mythology and sharing general misinformation.



SHOW NOTES

Segment 1 (starting at 00:33): What is this commission about?

Read Amanda’s statement after President Donald Trump’s comments at the Sept. 9, 2025, meeting of the Religious Liberty Commission at this link.

Segment 2 (starting at 12:48): The hearing on religion in the military

Amanda was quoted in this article by Karen Brooks Harper for the Dallas Morning News: Dan Patrick-led religious liberty commission is solidly rooted in Texas

Amanda and Holly discussed this article by Jack Jenkins for Religion News Service: Defense Secretary Hegseth tests Constitution in Pentagon worship services

Do you want special emails about our show? Click here to sign up for our email list!

Video of our episodes are now on YouTube! Click here for the season 7 playlist.

Respecting Religion is made possible by BJC’s generous donors. Your gift to BJC is tax-deductible, and you can support these conversations with a gift to BJC.

Watch this show on YouTube: