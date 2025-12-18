S7, Ep. 08: ‘A vibrant and free civil society is core to religious liberty in our country’

In our last show of 2025, Amanda and Holly talk about some of the news from the past week – including an expansion of the travel ban, devastating attacks around the world, and an appearance by Amanda before Congress to talk about the importance of protecting civil society. Plus, get an update on the podcast’s plans for spring 2026 as Amanda embarks on her first sabbatical.





SHOW NOTES

Segment 1 (starting at 00:33): Amanda’s most recent appearance before Congress

You can hear Amanda’s opening testimony at 06:37 in this podcast.

You can watch it online at this link.

Amanda and Holly mentioned the open letter from more than 3,000 nonprofits – including BJC – rejecting presidential attacks on nonprofit organizations. You can read it online.

Segment 2 (starting at 19:42): A weekend of tragedy and a new travel ban

Rob Reiner came on our podcast in 2024 to discuss his documentary “God and Country,” which takes a look at white Christian nationalism. It is available on several streaming services.

Read about the expansion of the travel ban in this story from The Washington Post by David Nakamura: Trump expands travel ban to 39 countries after shooting of Guard members

Segment 3 (starting at 27:06): Amanda’s upcoming sabbatical and podcast plans

Read Amanda’s column about her upcoming sabbatical in the winter edition of BJC’s magazine, Report from the Capital: A season of rest and freedom

Respecting Religion is made possible by BJC’s generous donors. Your gift to BJC is tax-deductible, and you can keep these conversations ad-free with a gift to BJC. Consider making a gift before the end of 2025.

Interested in merchandise and apparel with the BJC logo? Check out our new merch store.

Do you want special emails about our show? Click here to sign up for our email list!

Video of our episodes are now on YouTube! Click here for the season 7 playlist.

Have a show you really want us to air during Amanda’s sabbatical? Let us know at [email protected].

You can watch this podcast on YouTube: