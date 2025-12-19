Updates on Oak Flat, Johnson Amendment, and more

New Bill to Save Sacred Land

Legislation introduced Dec. 3 would protect the land known as Chí’chil Biłdagoteel — loosely translated in English as “Oak Flat.”

Filed by Rep. Adelita Grijalva, D-Ariz., the “Save Oak Flat from Foreign Mining Act” continues the decade of work to save this area sacred to the San Carlos Apache and other tribes in the Southwest. The bill would repeal the 2014 National Defense Authorization Act rider that gave a portion of Arizona’s Tonto National Forest — which includes Oak Flat — to the mining company Resolution Copper. The company plans to mine a low-grade copper deposit under it, creating a crater almost 2 miles wide that would swallow Oak Flat.

“This legislation is about repealing an indefensible land swap, respecting Tribal sovereignty and religious freedom, and protecting Arizona’s precious natural resources for future generations,” Rep. Grijalva said when she introduced the legislation. It is similar to legislation first introduced by her father, Rep. Raúl Grijalva, in 2015.

“Sacred land without a steeple is no less deserving of protection than a big, steepled church in the heart of downtown,” said BJC Executive Director Amanda Tyler. “Too often the U.S. has failed when given opportunities to protect the religious freedom of our Indigenous neighbors. This is a chance to get it right and make the promise of the First Amendment a little truer for us all.”

Ask your lawmakers to support this legislation, and learn more by visiting BJConline.org/SaveOakFlat.

Johnson Amendment Hearing

On Nov. 25, a federal court in Texas heard arguments in a case that could significantly weaken the Johnson Amendment, which protects houses of worship and other 501(c)(3) nonprofits from partisan campaigning. It was the latest in a proposed settlement of a lawsuit where the IRS suggested that churches could endorse candidates from the pulpit without violating that long-standing part of the tax code. At press time, the decision was still pending.

Earlier in November, members of Congress issued a letter to IRS Acting Commissioner Scott Bessent, reaffirming their support for the Johnson Amendment. BJC welcomed the action, warning that attempts to weaken the law risk politicizing houses of worship and undermining the integrity of the nonprofit sector.

Learn more about this issue and access resources at BJConline.org/JohnsonAmendment.

Ten Commandments in Texas Schools

A federal judge temporarily blocked enforcement of a bill in Texas (SB 10) that mandates displays of the Ten Commandments in Texas classrooms. On Nov. 18, the judge ordered 14 school districts to remove displays of the Ten Commandments from classrooms by Dec. 1, concluding that the law exposes students to unconstitutional government-endorsed religious messaging. The ruling applies only to the districts named in the lawsuit, and it is yet another time a judge has ruled SB 10 unconstitutional and stopped its enforcement in certain school districts.

On Dec. 2, a group of 18 families in Texas — who come from a mix of various faith traditions and nonreligious backgrounds — filed a class action lawsuit to stop SB 10 in all Texas public school districts. All of these cases are continuing.

State-Organized Prayer in Texas

BJC and coalition partners launched a statewide sign-on letter for Texas faith leaders in response to Texas’ state-organized prayer in school law. The letter notes how the law “threatens to drive a wedge into public school communities and create unnecessary administrative burdens,” and it reminds readers that existing laws already protect students’ right to pray and read religious texts at school without government interference. The sign-up form was distributed across Texas networks encouraging faith leaders to add their names.

The coalition reconvened on Dec. 1, and partners are moving quickly to coordinate outreach, secure additional signers, and advance a unified response to the law.