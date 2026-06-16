Now Hear This: Religious Liberty at 250

Our American story is a special one. As we approach our 250th anniversary, we must not cede our country’s broad promise of religious liberty to those who would narrow it, nor should we fail to celebrate our religious diversity while some seek to undermine our story.

To make sure our Founders’ words and wishes continue to ring true, I participated in a special celebration of the first freedom of our First Amendment: The freedom of religion.

A new report released today showcases how religious liberty belongs to all people – not one single belief system or political leader. I added my voice to the report, and I’m honored to be one of many who can come together to express our solidarity across lines of religious difference.

Religious freedom is for everyone. Period.

We are not a “Christian nation” in any sort of legal sense. We are a religious freedom nation, allowing everyone to live out their beliefs – including the right not to subscribe to a religious belief – without undue government interference. Our First Amendment sets up a unique system to protect just that.

As I wrote in the report, religious differences will almost undoubtedly lead to political conflicts, but I’ve seen firsthand how our form of government allows both religion and democracy to thrive. Coalitions may come and go, but we put our country at great risk if we let Christian nationalism replace religious freedom as our touchstone.

You don’t have to be a certain religion – or any religion at all – to be part of this country.

And that right can’t just exist on paper. It has to be lived out in our everyday encounters with people who worship differently from us.

This collection of perspectives is an important step. As we see the Trump administration attempt to narrow the concept of “religious freedom” to a certain expression of Christianity – including through its “Religious Liberty Commission” – we know that’s not what our country is about.

We all have a story to share about why religious freedom matters. I hope you will read the report and reflect on your story, too.