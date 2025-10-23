S7, Ep. 02: Amanda and Holly LIVE on peaceful protests, the impact of the government shutdown, and more

In this LIVE conversation, Amanda and Holly take a moment to catch up and review some of the recent news since last week’s program. They discuss how religious leaders have been engaging in peaceful protests of immigration raids, how the ongoing government shutdown is impacting court cases, a change in Oklahoma regarding Bible teaching in public schools, and more. This show first aired live on Thursday, October 23, at 11 a.m. Eastern Time on BJC’s YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram channels.





SHOW NOTES:

Read more about how faith leaders are protesting immigration raids in this article by Jack Jenkins for Religion News Service: After clergy arrests, religious pushback to ICE expands in Chicago

Amanda and Holly talked about Ryan Walters and his edict to have certain Bibles in Oklahoma public school classrooms on Episode 2 of Season 6: Oklahoma and Texas try to force Bible teaching in public schools

Read this update on what’s happening in Oklahoma now: New Oklahoma schools superintendent rescinds mandate for Bible instruction in schools

Hear Amanda on NPR’s All Things Considered in this piece from Jason DeRose: Progressive Christians counter Christian Nationalism message

Watch the video of this program below: