It’s time to reimagine religious freedom

Lecture story by Jeff Brumley, Baptist News Global

Presentation story by Devin Withrow, summer BJC intern

BJC and the BJC Center for Faith, Justice and Reconciliation are urgently needed to counter the white supremacy menacing religious liberty for all in the United States, said the Rev. Dr. Adam Bond, a scholar and Baptist minister.

They are needed “to develop definitions and strategies around religious freedom that will unmask and combat the racism, sexism and homophobia that inform Christian nationalism and that inform anti-democratic rhetoric and practices in the mainstream of our nation,” said Dr. Bond, who joined the Baylor University religion faculty in August after serving as pastor of the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church in Richmond, Va.

Dr. Bond delivered the keynote address at the BJC Luncheon on June 30, held during the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship’s General Assembly in Atlanta.

The program highlighted the history of the Center for Faith, Justice, and Reconciliation, which was created with assets from the 2019 closure of Baptist Theological Seminary at Richmond. The Center joined with BJC earlier this year to become the BJC Center for Faith, Justice and Reconciliation, and the luncheon program focused on its vision and goals.

BJC Executive Director Amanda Tyler explained that the Center will “help us expand the conversations about what religious freedom really means” in an era marked by a right-leaning Supreme Court and the expanding influence of Christian nationalism.

The coming together of the Center and BJC also dovetails with BJC’s ongoing work to ensure racial justice issues are a part of its defense of religious liberty and to atone for the ways BJC excluded people of color from the movement, she said. “Our work is cut out for us. Religious freedom has been white too long, and we repent for the ways our organization contributed to the problem.”

Dr. Bond said he was especially taken by BJC’s description of the traditional inequity of religious liberty advocacy and by the organization’s commitment, through the Center, to tap into the wisdom of Black people, Indigenous people and people of color going forward.

“What a provocative and informative way to introduce the work of the Center: Public discourse about religious freedom has been white too long. Let that sink in for a moment,” Dr. Bond said.

Historically, demands for religious liberty have been unevenly made and applied, and usually in favor of the majority and at the expense of those on the margins, Dr. Bond noted. “When is it appropriate to invoke religious freedom? Whose religious freedom has been privileged in the prior iterations of its use?”

An example he gave would be Christians in the South, who during the 19th century claimed slavery as a religious right and denounced abolition as a threat to the Christian way of life.

Matters of race continue to skew the debate about religious freedom, Dr. Bond said. “Racism makes ‘real Christianity’ suppress its liberating elements while embracing a nationalism that often asks all non-white persons to lose their ethnic and cultural inheritances in a melting pot of American identity.”