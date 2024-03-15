Job opening: Director of Development

Who We Are

BJC (Baptist Joint Committee for Religious Liberty) advocates for and educates about faith freedom for all. We file briefs in pivotal Supreme Court cases, advocate for and against legislation, testify in Congress and unite with others across faiths to ensure that every person has, and will always have, the right to believe (or not) and act on those spiritual beliefs without unnecessary interference by government. BJC coordinates and leads the Christians Against Christian Nationalism initiative. Now in our 88th year, we bring our uniquely Baptist perspective of “soul freedom” to protecting religious liberty for all and defending the separation of the institutions of religion and government.

We advocate for faith freedom for all in some of the most contentious and complicated moral and legal challenges of our day. Our positions cannot be easily categorized as on the political “right” or “left.” Instead, the stand we take is the one that, we believe, best supports everyone’s religious freedom.

BJC provides equal employment opportunities to all employees and applicants for employment and prohibits discrimination and harassment of any type without regard to race, color, religion, age, sex, national origin, disability status, genetics, protected veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or any other characteristic protected by federal, state or local laws.

Work Location

BJC is headquartered on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., with staff working across the country. BJC has a hybrid work culture, with D.C.-based employees working at least 2-3 days in the BJC headquarters, with remote work available on the other days. Travel required for BJC and BJC-partner events and to visit donors.

Compensation and Benefits

Salary range for this position is $110,000 to $125,000, depending on experience. Eligible for all full-time staff benefits, which currently include platinum level health insurance plan and dental/vision insurance at no cost to employee and 50% cost for covered beneficiaries; participation in retirement savings plan with BJC contributing 10% of salary (no match required; fully vested on day one of employment); life insurance, long-term disability benefits, death-before-retirement payment, survivor’s annuity and children’s allowance all provided at no cost; generous and flexible leave policy including paid annual, sick and personal leave as well as all federal holidays paid.

Hiring Timeline and Materials

Preferred start date is no later than June 1, 2024, and candidates will be considered on a rolling basis. Please submit a resume and cover letter to Hiring Director. Email your materials to [email protected] with “Director of Development” in the subject line.