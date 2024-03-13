Job opening: BJC Policy Counsel
BJC, a national, faith-based organization that educates about and advocates for everyone’s faith freedom, seeks a Policy Counsel to join the team.
Working with BJC staff, the Policy Counsel will advance the organization’s strategic efforts to promote faith freedom for all, primarily in legislative and other policy arenas. A successful candidate will be an attorney who has a strong commitment to the organization’s mission, an ability to work well with a variety of constituencies internally and externally, and flexibility to adjust based on changing needs of the organization. The position reports to the general counsel.
Education, Work Experience and Credentialing Requirements
- Juris Doctor degree
- State Bar admission
- Legislative experience strongly preferred
- 3-7 years of experience in a position of a similar level
Essential Skills
- Exceptional research and writing skills
- Excellent interpersonal communication skills with individuals at all levels of the organization and external partners
- Demonstrated ability to develop and manage strong relationships and partnerships with coalitions of organizations, community members/leaders, and public officials
- Ability to design and implement specialized projects to achieve organizational goals in different geographical, governmental, and community settings
- Demonstrated ability to think and plan strategically, including an ability to lead and manage policy reform efforts involving multiple issues and parties
- Understanding of key legal issues relevant to organization’s mission of supporting faith freedom for all
- Ability to communicate persuasively — in writing, speaking, and via audio-visual technologies
Roles & Responsibilities
- Identify, develop, and implement legislative and policy reform strategies at the federal, state, and local levels, consistent with BJC’s substantive priorities;
- Conduct policy and other forms of research in BJC’s programmatic areas;
- Monitor and respond to developing religious freedom issues in proposed federal, state, and local legislation or agency action;
- Collaborate with Christians Against Christian Nationalism on policy research and grasstops mobilization opportunities;
- Identify, secure, and prepare opportunities for BJC to influence legislation and policy at the federal level, including commenting on proposed legislation and rules, submitting statements and letters, preparing advocacy materials, and organizing and conducting meetings with elected and administrative officials and their staff;
- Draft policy briefs, fact sheets, one-pagers, talking points, communications and education materials, and other documents to synthesize complex issues into persuasive language that is easy to understand;
- Draft legislative testimony at the federal, state, and local levels;
- Participate in and/or organize briefings with members of Congress, state and local legislators, and federal or state agency officials on BJC’s substantive priorities;
- Make educational presentations to groups about the legal and legislative work of BJC;
- Provide direction and supervision to interns and staff in select research and writing projects;
- Assist General Counsel on an ad hoc basis by conducting legal research, writing, and analysis on litigation matters of importance to the organization;
- Participate in national coalitions, partnerships, and task forces working to advance religious freedom and church-state separation in a variety of public policy contexts;
- Conduct on-the-record interviews with local, state, and national media outlets related to policy and legal issues, and write articles for media outlets and BJC publications.
Day-to-Day Duties
- Perform factual and legal research and analysis
- Evaluate opportunities for involvement of organization stemming from organizational strengths and expertise
- Maintain relationships, attend meetings, and advance organization’s mission through select involvement in litigation, legislative, and administrative matters
- Review legislation, case law, contract, etc., and provide internal advice
- Assist as needed with internal and external policies and statements to advance organization’s mission and strategic priorities
Who We Are
BJC (Baptist Joint Committee for Religious Liberty) advocates for and educates about faith freedom for all. We file briefs in pivotal Supreme Court cases, advocate for and against legislation, testify in Congress, and unite with others across faiths to ensure that every person has, and will always have, the right to believe (or not) and act on those spiritual beliefs without unnecessary interference by government. BJC coordinates and leads the Christians Against Christian Nationalism initiative. Now in our 88th year, we bring our uniquely Baptist perspective of “soul freedom” to protecting religious liberty for all and defending the separation of the institutions of religion and government.
We advocate for faith freedom for all in some of the most contentious and complicated moral and legal challenges of our day. Our positions cannot be easily categorized as on the political “right” or “left.” Instead, the stand we take is the one that, we believe, best supports everyone’s religious freedom.
BJC provides equal employment opportunities to all employees and applicants for employment and prohibits discrimination and harassment of any type without regard to race, color, religion, age, sex, national origin, disability status, genetics, protected veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or any other characteristic protected by federal, state, or local laws.
Work Location
BJC is headquartered on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. The Policy Counsel is based in the Washington, D.C. area, with at least two days of work in the office each week and remote work available at other times.
Compensation and Benefits
Salary range for this position is $90,000 to $105,000, depending on experience. Eligible for all full-time staff benefits, which currently include platinum level health insurance plan and dental/vision insurance at no cost to employee and 50% cost for covered beneficiaries; participation in retirement savings plan with BJC contributing 10% of salary (no match required; fully vested on day one of employment); life insurance, long-term disability benefits, death-before-retirement payment, survivor’s annuity and children’s allowance all provided at no cost; generous and flexible leave policy including paid annual, sick, and personal leave as well as all federal holidays paid.
Hiring Timeline and Materials
Preferred start date is no later than June 1, 2024, and candidates will be considered on a rolling basis. Please submit a resume and cover letter to Hiring Director. Email your materials to [email protected] with “Policy Counsel” in the subject line.