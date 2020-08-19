Reckoning with white supremacy in American Christianity

For the first time in the 30-year history of the BJC Luncheon, it was a virtual event, forgoing an in-person gathering due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Broadcast live from the National Press Club studios in Washington, D.C., to more than 1,000 people across the country, the program featured a national conversation on white supremacy and American Christianity with Jones, who is a researcher and the founder of Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI), and journalist Adelle Banks, who serves as production editor and a national reporter for Religion News Service.

In her introduction of Jones and Banks, BJC General Counsel Holly Hollman set the stage for the conversation, reminding viewers that working for a unified future also means taking a hard look at our personal and political pasts.

“It is crucial that we all stop to think about what we learned and didn’t learn, growing up inside and outside of church, and how that continues to shape and affect us all,” she said.

In the conversation, Jones discussed how he became aware of the realities of racism in his Baptist tradition, sounding the alarm on how racism still plagues white Christianity in the United States. He shared research and his personal stories that led him to write his latest book, White Too Long: The Legacy of White Supremacy in American Christianity.

Growing up Baptist in Mississippi in the 1970s, Jones said he went to church five times a week and lived in a community where, for example, he passed by a Ku Klux Klan demonstration on the way to a soccer field. But, moments like that weren’t talked about in church.

“I heard virtually nothing about racial justice, about what we might owe African Americans, about the role that white Christians had played in slavery, segregation, tearing down Reconstruction right after the Civil War – none of that – there was just a deafening silence,” he said.

“This was a silence that Martin Luther King Jr. criticized southern churches for having,” said Banks, “and it seems like you’re saying that silence is still with us.”

Jones agreed, noting that the picture King paints in his famous Letter from a Birmingham Jail of people remaining silent and anesthetized behind stained glass windows reflects his experience.

Jones pointed out that when the phrase “white supremacy” is used, many people just associate that with extreme examples. But, he challenged viewers to flip the phrase around and think of it as the “supremacy of whites” instead. Doing so, it’s not hard to see how society has been set up that way – from neighborhood real estate requirements to mass incarceration or how COVID-19 is disproportionally affecting the African American community.

“Now those aren’t accidents. Those are the results of really centuries of structural injustice built into our institutions and our psyches,” he said.

In his research, Jones found a shockingly high relationship between white Christian identity and racist attitudes, including an inability to see structural racism. He noted that white Christians were essentially twice as likely as religiously unaffiliated Americans to say the killings of African American men are isolated incidents instead of a broader pattern, and there is a similar disparity in attitudes about displays of the Confederate flag.

His research shows that, overall, white Christians are consistently further away from African American attitudes on all kinds of racial justice issues as compared to whites who are religiously unaffiliated.

“This is not just a white evangelical problem,” he noted. “It’s a white Catholic problem and a white mainline Protestant problem, even when you control for other factors like politics and geography.”

Jones said right now, there’s a question that white Christians need to sit with and ponder.

“What does it say about a faith that was founded, by design, to be compatible with slavery and white supremacy? What does that mean for us today?” he asked. “And I think we’re at a moment of reckoning in the country today where that question is getting called.”