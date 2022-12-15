S4, Ep. 09: Addressing Christian nationalism before Congress

Why hasn’t Congress addressed the dangers of Christian nationalism before now? Amanda and Holly talk about a crucial hearing this week, which included testimony from Amanda on how Christian nationalism overlaps with and provides cover for white supremacy and racial subjugation. They look at the challenges facing Congress in addressing the rise in violence in our country, and they share some bipartisan unity from this week’s hearing. Plus, Amanda and Holly take a moment to thank our listeners as we wrap our final show of 2022.



Segment 1 (starting at 00:50): Why is congressional testimony important?

You can read the joint BJC/Freedom From Religion Foundation report on Christian nationalism and the January 6 insurrection at this link.

Jack Jenkins and Emily McFarlan Miller wrote this article for Religion News Service about the expert statement from Christian leaders to the January 6 Committee: Major Christian leaders asked Jan. 6 committee to investigate Christian nationalism

Read the full text of the letter sent to the January 6 Committee at this link.

Amanda testified during a hearing titled “The Evolution of Anti-Democratic Extremist Groups and the Ongoing Threat to Democracy.” It was the 7th – and final – hearing in the “Confronting White Supremacy” series of hearings led by the House Oversight Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties. Click here to read more about the hearing and the list of expert witnesses.



Segment 2 (starting at 13:38): Amanda’s testimony: Christian nationalism is not Christianity

Read Amanda’s submitted written testimony at this link.

Watch Amanda’s in-person testimony at this link.

Watch a video of the entire subcommittee hearing at this link.

Segment 3 (starting at 30:33):Who are our podcast listeners?

