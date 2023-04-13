S4, Ep. 18: Understanding Christian nationalism: New polling and media

Media reports about Christian nationalism are often tied to topline takeaways from research on the political ideology. Amanda and Holly review various definitions of the term “Christian nationalism,” look at its connection to – and distinctiveness from – the Christian faith, and talk about why sociological research on this topic matters.







SHOW NOTES:

Segment 1: Definitions of Christian nationalism (starting at 00:48)

The Christians Against Christian Nationalism campaign defines Christian nationalism in the statement of principles.

Dr. Andrew Whitehead and Dr. Samuel Perry defined Christian nationalism in their 2020 book Taking America Back for God: Christian Nationalism in the United States. You can also see their definition on a 1-page handout available on the Christians Against Christian Nationalism website.

Dr. Jemar Tisby shared his definition in a recent Substack post: A Virtual Roundtable on the Threat of Christian Nationalism, Part 2 of 4

Dr. Anthea Butler defined white Christian nationalism in her contribution to Christian Nationalism and the January 6, 2021, Insurrection. Her section is on pages 4-6.

Russell Moore defined Christian nationalism in this piece for Christianity Today: Christian Nationalism Cannot Save the World

Dr. Paul Miller defined Christian nationalism in this piece for Christianity Today: What is Christian nationalism?

Segment 2: What’s “Christian” about Christian nationalism? (starting at 16:08)

Amanda and Holly discussed this piece from The New Yorker by Kelefa Sanneh: Under God: How Christian is Christian nationalism?

Segment 3: Why do polling results matter? (starting at 24:12)

The PRRI/Brookings survey discussed is called A Christian Nation? Understanding the Threat of Christian Nationalism to American Democracy and Culture

Respecting Religion is made possible by BJC’s generous donors. You can support these conversations with a gift to BJC.