S5, Ep. 04: A pivotal day in the U.S. House

Get an inside look at the U.S. House of Representatives and the challenges of Christian nationalism in this week's episode. Amanda Tyler and Holly Hollman take you behind-the-scenes of Amanda's testimony to Congress, held on the same day lawmakers elected Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., to be Speaker of the House. They share key moments from the hearing on religious freedom around the world, including a powerful moment with Rep. Maxwell Frost, D-Fla. Plus, they discuss troubling statements from Speaker Johnson, his embrace of Christian nationalism, and how he might navigate his new role.







SHOW NOTES

Segment 1 (starting at 00:38): Returning to testify before Congress

Read Amanda’s written testimony at this link.

Watch a portion of Amanda’s opening statement at this link, and watch the entire hearing on the YouTube channel of the U.S. House Oversight’s Subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs.

Learn more about the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom here. It is also known by its initials USCIRF, pronounced “You-Surf” in conversation.

The United Nations has a website page devoted to the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which will be Dec 10, 2023.

Read more about BJC’s advocacy fighting the travel ban here.

Segment 2 (starting at 17:34): Questions from Congress and an exchange with Rep. Maxwell Frost

You can watch the exchange with Amanda and Rep. Frost at this link.

Segment 3 (starting at 30:08): Speaker Mike Johnson and Christian nationalism

Amanda is quoted in this article by Nick Mordowanec for Newsweek: Mike Johnson Uses Bible to Justify ‘Aggression,’ Urges Christians to Fight

Amanda is quoted in this article by Peter Smith for the Associated Press: Christian conservatives cheer one of their own as Mike Johnson assumes Congress’ most powerful seat

Brian Kaylor and Jeremy Fuzy of Word&Way wrote this piece on Speaker Mike Johnson for the “A Public Witness” newsletter: Christian nationalism in the Speaker’s chair

Dr. Kristin Du Mez did a Q&A with Politico’s Katelyn Fossett about Speaker Johnson: ‘He Seems to Be Saying His Commitment Is to Minority Rule’

Dr. Andrew Whitehead and Dr. Samuel Perry wrote this piece for TIME magazine: The Christian Nationalism of Speaker Mike Johnson

Amanda mentioned Dr. Walter B. “Buddy” Shurden’s writings on Baptist history. Click here to read a copy of his “How We Got That Way” presentation on Baptists and religious liberty.

Holly mentioned this piece in The New Yorker by David Kirpatrick on ADF: The next targets for the group that overturned Roe

