S5, Ep. 11: The first celebration of MLK Day

In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, we look back at the history of the holiday and the international context at the time of its first official celebration. On today’s podcast, hear from Coretta Scott King, speaking just months after the country’s first commemoration of the holiday in 1986. After Dr. King’s assassination in 1968, she led the charge to establish her husband’s birthday as a national holiday. In this presentation, Mrs. King talks about the first celebration, plans for future celebrations, and some of her work promoting peace and freedom around the world.





Segment 1 (starting at 00:36): The first and second celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Mrs. Coretta Scott King’s speech is from BJC’s 20th National Religious Liberty Conference, held in October 1986.

“The King Center” is the name commonly used for the Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change, which was established by Mrs. King in 1968.

Segment 2 (starting at 06:18): International work for nonviolence

Segment 3 (starting at 18:09): Hopes and plans for future celebrations

Segment 4 (starting at 23:26): Closing

