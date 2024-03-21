S5, Ep. 21: But … is it Christian nationalism?

Is an American flag in a church sanctuary an example of Christian nationalism? What about faith-based advocacy? Helping voters get to the polls? Saying the Constitution is “divinely inspired”? Amanda Tyler and Holly Hollman answer some common questions they hear about Christian nationalism, and they talk about the questions we should be asking ourselves.





Segment 1 (starting at 00:38): What does it mean to determine the level of Christian nationalism?

Learn more about the Christians Against Christian Nationalism campaign, including the statement of principles, at ChristiansAgainstChristianNationalism.org. If you are a Christian who agrees with the statement, we encourage you to sign your name!

Segment 2 (starting at 08:23): Answering some political questions about Christian nationalism

Amanda mentioned this recent op-ed by David French in The New York Times: What is Christian Nationalism, Exactly?

Visit this link to access the report on Christian nationalism and the January 6 insurrection from BJC and the Freedom From Religion Foundation.

Amanda mentioned this article by Steven Monacelli for the Daily Dot: A new social network built on a vision of Christian supremacy in America gains traction with GOP politicians

Hear Amanda and Holly’s reaction to President Trump’s 2020 appearance at St. John’s Church with a Bible in episode 15 of our first season: Protests, the president and the photo op with a Bible

Segment 3 (starting at 29:09): Answering some church-related questions about Christian nationalism

Read about the new survey results from PRRI on the support for Christian nationalism at this link.

To learn more about Patriot Churches, read this 2020 article in The Washington Post by Sarah Pulliam Bailey: Seeking power in Jesus’ name: Trump sparks a rise of Patriot Churches

Segment 4 (starting at 38:54): History and civics questions about Christian nationalism

Amanda and Holly spoke about some lawmakers sharing the idea that the Constitution is “divinely inspired” in episode 10 of season 4: A report, a prayer vigil, and a somber anniversary: Two years after January 6

