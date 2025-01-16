S6, Ep. 07: Jimmy Carter: Baptist, president, servant leader

President Jimmy Carter introduced millions of people to what it means to be a Baptist. In this episode, Amanda and Holly reflect on what he meant to our country and to both of them, as fellow Baptists, as well as his impact on faith freedom for all. They share how he is a shining example of the diversity of Baptists in our country as well as what it looks like to live out one’s faith freely and fully without forcing it on others.

SHOW NOTES

Segment 1 (starting at 00:38): A look back at the life of Jimmy Carter and his funeral service

The New York Times has an extensive obituary on President Jimmy Carter, which you can read online: Jimmy Carter, Peacemaking President Amid Crises, Is Dead at 100

You can watch a recording of President Carter’s funeral on the YouTube channel of the Washington National Cathedral: In Celebration of and in Thanksgiving for the Life of President James Carter – 1.9.25

Holly mentioned an article from The Washington Post titled “One chance to get this right, a look behind the prep for Carter’s funeral.” It is available online under the title “How do you create a funeral fit for a president? A look behind Carter’s.”

Holly mentioned speaking with Paul Baxley, the executive coordinator of the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship, who attended the service. CBF is the denominational home of President Carter’s church, Maranatha Baptist Church.

Segment 2 (starting at 12:41): Carter as a Baptist: Commitment, divisions, and the New Baptist Covenant

Amanda’s piece honoring President Carter in TIME magazine is available online: Jimmy Carter’s Commitment to Religious Liberty Should Guide Us All

Amanda read comments from President Carter in 1979, saying he thought the government should “stay out of the prayer business.” You can read the archived article on the website of The New York Times: President Is Opposed To School‐Prayer Bill

Amanda was quoted during a conversation on Jimmy Carter’s faith between Jason DeRose and Ailsa Chang on NPR’s All Things Considered, which also included a quote from the Rev. Dr. Martin Marty in 1976: Jimmy Carter’s complicated relationship to the church

For more on the history of the New Baptist Covenant, read this 2022 story by Mark Wingfield for Baptist News Global: New Baptist Covenant shifts gears to convene, connect and communicate

Amanda mentioned this story in The Washington Post about First Baptist Church of the City of Washington, D.C., which is the church where both she and President Carter were once members: Jimmy Carter attended this D.C. church. Now, it honors his legacy.

Segment 3 (starting 24:26): Carter’s legacy and example for where we are today

Amanda read President Carter’s comments from a 1977 press conference on the separation of church and state. You can read the transcript on the website of The New York Times: Transcript of the President’s News Conference With U.S. and Polish Journalists

You can see the never-before-released video of Amanda and BJC Executive Director Emeritus Brent Walker honoring Jimmy Carter at this link.

