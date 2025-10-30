S7, Ep. 03: Why is the Johnson Amendment under attack again?

We hear a lot of misinformation about a long-standing part of the tax code that protects the nonprofit sector, and it’s newly under attack in a questionable manner. On this episode, Amanda and Holly discuss the Johnson Amendment, what it does and doesn’t do, and the concerning way the Trump administration is trying to undo it without going through a normal process. They also provide reminders of what all nonprofits – including houses of worship – can do without jeopardizing their 501(c)(3) status under that current law. It’s a curious case – politicians say no one wants this part of the tax code, but it’s proven popular over and over again. Join them for this conversation.



Segment 1 (starting at 00:35): The protections of – and support for – the Johnson Amendment

Segment 2 (starting at 15:41): Various attempts to undermine and to protect this part of the tax code

Read more about the work of faith leaders to protect the Johnson Amendment throughout 2017 and into 2018 by visiting BJConline.org/faith-voices

Segment 3 (starting at 30:54): What’s next?

For resources on the Johnson Amendment from BJC, visit our website at BJConline.org/JohnsonAmendment

The litigation mentioned in this program is continuing. There will be a hearing on this case November 25 in Dallas. The hearing was originally for November 7 in Washington, D.C., but it was rescheduled due to the ongoing government shutdown – Amanda and Holly discussed that briefly in last week’s live episode.

