Touring the country with ‘How to End Christian Nationalism’
Amanda Tyler’s book tour highlights local organizations making an impact
“This threat of Christian nationalism has been described as the greatest threat to American democracy,” said Rep. Jared Huffman, D-Calif. “And I love the way Amanda Tyler — as a person of faith, as a Christian — is not afraid to talk about it as such.”
Rep. Huffman’s words came during a program at Book Passage in Corte Madera, Calif., as he introduced Tyler for a conversation about her new book that addresses the dangers of Christian nationalism.
Released October 22 by Broadleaf Books, How to End Christian Nationalism provides practical ways to counter Christian nationalism and protect faith freedom for all. It includes a look at the impact of Christian nationalism on our society and in our congregations, strategies for faith-rooted organizing and guidance for holding hard conversations with loved ones.
The book talks about how to distinguish Christian nationalism from the teachings of Jesus and to demonstrate how the former perpetuates white supremacy. The book also unpacks key truths: Patriotism is not the same as nationalism. Religious freedom means little if it’s not for everyone. Christians follow a gospel of love, not the idol of power.
“Because generations have let Christian nationalism fester, the ideology has grown deep roots, creating an underground system that makes it that much harder to extricate,” Tyler explained in her book. She said that ending Christian nationalism cannot be accomplished in our lifetimes; instead, it will take several generations to resolve.
“Though my primary audience is white Christians who want to engage in this long-haul work of ending Christian nationalism, I hope this book will also be a helpful resource to people of color, people from other religious traditions, and people who are nonreligious who are part of or want to join the large movement to end Christian nationalism,” Tyler wrote in the introduction.
Instead of chapters, the book is broken into “steps,” leading readers through naming the threat of Christian nationalism, grounding themselves, denouncing violence and more. The end of each “step” contains Scripture and a short paragraph called “Reflect and Act” with ideas on putting concepts shared in the book into practice.
“I approached this project with humility, knowing that there is a vast community of organizers, advocates, activists, scholars, journalists, faith leaders, lawyers, and others engaged in this work. My hope is that my story, and the stories and wisdom of others I share in the book, will inspire an even larger group of people to join this cause,” Tyler said.
Already in its second printing, How to End Christian Nationalism continues to gain and maintain momentum in sales, with a healthy spread of orders at independent bookstores as well as through Amazon and Books-A-Million.
Tyler traversed the country this fall to talk about BJC’s work countering Christian nationalism and her new book, speaking at events in California, Texas, Iowa, North Carolina, Oklahoma and Virginia. Events often include a spotlight on a local organization doing important work, giving people there an opportunity to take action in their community.
Tyler’s conversation partner in Los Angeles was the Rev. Jennifer Gutierrez, who is the executive director of a faith-rooted organizing project called CLUE-LA. The organization brings together clergy and lay leaders with the marginalized, the unheard and the least protected — low-wage workers and immigrants — in the cause of a just economy that works for everyone, not just those at the top. At the event, the Rev. Gutierrez shared how those in attendance can take action, including responding to hateful policies around immigration with hospitality and centering the stories of the marginalized as a way to counter the narratives of Christian nationalism.
In Oklahoma City, the Rev. Dr. Shannon Fleck shared ways those in attendance could connect with the work of her organization, the Oklahoma Faith Network, a group known for organizing disaster response solutions, cooperating with government agencies to educate people on specific needs, and hosting events designed to inform and promote understanding and unity. They have a specific letter opposing Christian nationalism in Oklahoma that people can sign, and the Rev. Dr. Fleck noted the importance of preparing for work ahead during the state legislature’s upcoming session.
In Des Moines, Iowa, Connie Ryan, the executive director of Interfaith Alliance of Iowa, shared ways to connect with her organization, which convenes and leads diverse voices to challenge extremism, defend democracy, protect religious freedom and safeguard the rights of all Iowans. She also lifted up additional groups doing important work to help others who are impacted by policies inspired by Christian nationalism, including One Iowa, Iowa Trans Mutual Aid Fund, and Planned Parenthood Advocates of Iowa.
In Minneapolis, Minnesota, BJC Community and Partnership Manager Joy Pettigrew spoke to those in attendance about opportunities for action, including supporting the North STAR Act, which protects immigrants in the state of Minnesota by prohibiting state and local law enforcement from using state resources for the purpose of civil immigration enforcement. It is expected to be reintroduced during the next legislative session, and it is a way Minnesotans can actively show their support for their neighbors. She also lifted up the work of Outfront Minnesota, which provides crisis intervention and other advocacy services for LGBTQ+ survivors of violence and harassment in the state.
“Organizers have been waging campaigns for voting rights, immigrant rights, economic justice, criminal justice reform, and many more for many decades,” Tyler wrote in the book. “Organizers might not use the phrase countering Christian nationalism to describe their work, but that might be a powerful outcome of the organizing they are doing.”
In the spring of 2025, the book tour will continue. For the full list of stops on the tour and links to order a book, you can visit EndChristianNationalism.com.
If you cannot attend an event but are interested in the conversations taking place, the Respecting Religion podcast shared a discussion between Tyler and the Rev. Dr. Bill Leonard, the founding dean at the Wake Forest University School of Divinity, held Oct. 29 in Winston-Salem, N.C. Listen to the dialogue from that event in episode 3 of season 6 of the podcast.
Create change and connect with others concerned about the dangers of Christian nationalism
We invite you to join us — and join others — in this communal work. You do not have to identify as a Christian or be a signer of the Christians Against Christian Nationalism statement to be part of efforts combating Christian nationalism, and you can start small. Here are opportunities for action and connection.
- Host a meeting or discussion group
We invite you to use our curriculum resources in your church or community group. We have a 3-lesson curriculum on the dangers of Christian nationalism, a 10-part podcast series discussion guide, and a one-session discussion guide on the overlap between white supremacy and Christian nationalism. We also have a step-by-step toolkit available if you want to host a church or community meeting about Christian nationalism and collectively strategize ways you can make an impact where you are.
- Get engaged with local organizations
During Amanda Tyler’s book tour, each stop includes a way to connect with a local organization and take action. Look for organizations in your community who are doing important work, and get connected. Perhaps it’s as simple as signing up for their email newsletter or seeing if they have opportunities for civic engagement. The more you connect with others in your community who are doing important and needed work, the more ways you can find to join forces communally to make a difference.
- Connect us: We’re looking for local partnerships to combat Christian nationalism and its impacts
Do you know of local organizations engaged in advocacy or community organizing around issues impacted by Christian nationalism? They do not have to use that term to be involved in these projects. Joy Pettigrew, our community partnership manager would love to connect with groups addressing critical topics including book bans, public school board policies, LGBTQ+ and gender justice, bans on critical race theory, and the fight against misinformation and disinformation.
If you have any recommendations or ideas, please reach out to her at [email protected] and let her know! She welcomes any suggestion. Together, we can build a stronger network to stand for justice and religious freedom.
- Stay connected
If you haven’t signed or shared the Christians Against Christian Nationalism statement, it’s never too late! And, whether or not you signed the statement, you are invited to join our private Facebook group to share ideas, get new resources, and talk with others who are finding ways to have hard conversations and make an impact in their world. We also have webinars and other items to watch or share with others. Stay connected and find resources for you and your community at ChristiansAgainstChristianNationalism.org.
This article originally appeared in the winter 2024 edition of Report from the Capital. You can view it as a PDF or read a digital flip-through edition.