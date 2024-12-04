Touring the country with ‘How to End Christian Nationalism’

“I approached this project with humility, knowing that there is a vast community of organizers, advocates, activists, scholars, journalists, faith leaders, lawyers, and others engaged in this work. My hope is that my story, and the stories and wisdom of others I share in the book, will inspire an even larger group of people to join this cause,” Tyler said.

Already in its second printing, How to End Christian Nationalism continues to gain and maintain momentum in sales, with a healthy spread of orders at independent bookstores as well as through Amazon and Books-A-Million.

Tyler traversed the country this fall to talk about BJC’s work countering Christian nationalism and her new book, speaking at events in California, Texas, Iowa, North Carolina, Oklahoma and Virginia. Events often include a spotlight on a local organization doing important work, giving people there an opportunity to take action in their community.

Tyler’s conversation partner in Los Angeles was the Rev. Jennifer Gutierrez, who is the executive director of a faith-rooted organizing project called CLUE-LA. The organization brings together clergy and lay leaders with the marginalized, the unheard and the least protected — low-wage workers and immigrants — in the cause of a just economy that works for everyone, not just those at the top. At the event, the Rev. Gutierrez shared how those in attendance can take action, including responding to hateful policies around immigration with hospitality and centering the stories of the marginalized as a way to counter the narratives of Christian nationalism.

In Oklahoma City, the Rev. Dr. Shannon Fleck shared ways those in attendance could connect with the work of her organization, the Oklahoma Faith Network, a group known for organizing disaster response solutions, cooperating with government agencies to educate people on specific needs, and hosting events designed to inform and promote understanding and unity. They have a specific letter opposing Christian nationalism in Oklahoma that people can sign, and the Rev. Dr. Fleck noted the importance of preparing for work ahead during the state legislature’s upcoming session.

In Des Moines, Iowa, Connie Ryan, the executive director of Interfaith Alliance of Iowa, shared ways to connect with her organization, which convenes and leads diverse voices to challenge extremism, defend democracy, protect religious freedom and safeguard the rights of all Iowans. She also lifted up additional groups doing important work to help others who are impacted by policies inspired by Christian nationalism, including One Iowa, Iowa Trans Mutual Aid Fund, and Planned Parenthood Advocates of Iowa.

In Minneapolis, Minnesota, BJC Community and Partnership Manager Joy Pettigrew spoke to those in attendance about opportunities for action, including supporting the North STAR Act, which protects immigrants in the state of Minnesota by prohibiting state and local law enforcement from using state resources for the purpose of civil immigration enforcement. It is expected to be reintroduced during the next legislative session, and it is a way Minnesotans can actively show their support for their neighbors. She also lifted up the work of Outfront Minnesota, which provides crisis intervention and other advocacy services for LGBTQ+ survivors of violence and harassment in the state.

“Organizers have been waging campaigns for voting rights, immigrant rights, economic justice, criminal justice reform, and many more for many decades,” Tyler wrote in the book. “Organizers might not use the phrase countering Christian nationalism to describe their work, but that might be a powerful outcome of the organizing they are doing.”

In the spring of 2025, the book tour will continue. For the full list of stops on the tour and links to order a book, you can visit EndChristianNationalism.com.

If you cannot attend an event but are interested in the conversations taking place, the Respecting Religion podcast shared a discussion between Tyler and the Rev. Dr. Bill Leonard, the founding dean at the Wake Forest University School of Divinity, held Oct. 29 in Winston-Salem, N.C. Listen to the dialogue from that event in episode 3 of season 6 of the podcast.