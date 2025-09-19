2025 BJC Fellows Seminar brings number of advocates to 100

The historic setting of Colonial Williamsburg served as a catalyst for deeper reflection of untold stories and marginalized voices. On the first full day of the seminar, the Rev. Dr. Nathan Taylor, executive director of the Virginia Baptist Historical Society and the Center for Baptist Heritage & Studies, and Dr. Corey D.B. Walker, dean of the Wake Forest University School of Divinity, led the 2025 BJC Fellows on a walking tour of Colonial Williamsburg. The tour was more than a list of historical stops — it also invited wrestling with how history is told and who gets to tell it.

They stopped at the First Baptist Church, one of the earliest African American congregations in the United States, to explore the roots of Black religious life and how enslaved and free African Americans forged spiritual communities as an act of both faith and resistance. At Bruton Parish Church, they examined the legacy of government establishment of religion and the role of dissenting Baptists in pushing for disestablishment in this country and broader protections of conscience. One of the last stops was at the Public Gaol (“Jail”), where the BJC Fellows learned that religious dissent was criminalized and how early Baptists, Presbyterians and others pushed forward, navigating the law in their pursuit of religious freedom for all.

“From the reflections we all shared at the end of the week together, I could tell these ghosts were deeply felt by all,” said 2025 BJC Fellow Harmeet Kaur Kamboj. “Now, how do we make them seen and heard in the ways they deserve?”

The Rev. Abigaíl Medina-Betancourt, another member of the class, reflected on the people not often mentioned in history books who were part of the community. “What can I do to make sure that 300 years from now, the tour guide shares their stories? How can I continue reading the stories that silences tell? Let’s start writing them.”

The five-day seminar also included other experts from BJC and beyond. Dr. Sabrina E. Dent, director of the BJC Center for Faith, Justice and Reconciliation and the leader of the BJC Fellows Program, led a session on religious pluralism in America. The Rev. Jennifer Hawks, who serves as the director of advocacy for the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship, led sessions on the legal foundations of religious freedom and religious exemptions. Melissa Rogers, the former director of the White House Office of Faith-based and Neighborhood Partnerships, spoke with the BJC Fellows about her book Faith in American Public Life and her time working in the Obama and Biden administrations. Following her session, Rogers engaged in a conversation with Dr. Walker on the theological and legal basis for religious freedom. The cohort also got a crash course on Christian nationalism and effective advocacy, featuring presentations from Joy Pettigrew, BJC’s community partnership manager, and Lisa Endean-Jacob, North Texas organizer for BJC’s Christians Against Christian Nationalism movement. BJC Communications Director Israel Igualate provided media training and some practice interview sessions for the cohort as well. The group also got to meet other BJC Fellows alumni who came to the session, creating new connections and expanding their networks.

And, no time in Colonial Williamsburg would be complete without hearing from historical interpreters, who interacted with the class as the people they portray. The BJC Fellows got to hear from and speak with a person portraying Patrick Henry, a founding father who was a staunch supporter of religious liberty throughout his political career, and the Rev. Gowan Pamphlet, an enslaved tavern worker who was also a preacher and the founder of Williamsburg’s First Baptist Church.