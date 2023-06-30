BJC comments on 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis decision

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

WASHINGTON – Today, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a 6-3 decision in 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis, ruling that the First Amendment’s Free Speech Clause prohibits Colorado from enforcing its nondiscrimination law in relation to a website designer who refuses to create wedding websites for same-sex couples.

BJC General Counsel Holly Hollman released the following statement on the decision’s implications for religious liberty:

While the prohibition on government-compelled speech is an essential part of the First Amendment’s protections, it should not provide an end run around valid nondiscrimination laws that apply to businesses open to the public. Colorado’s statute serves an important public interest in ensuring equal access to the commercial marketplace without regard to race, religion, sex, sexual orientation, national origin and other protected categories. BJC affirms the significance of laws like Colorado’s and rejects any attempt to portray them as an infringement on religious liberty. While Americans are free to express their religious and secular views about marriage, including those that conflict with nondiscrimination protections for same-sex marriage, BJC continues to believe that protecting religious freedom does not require granting broad exemptions that would undermine expectations for fair treatment in the commercial marketplace.

In the 2018 Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission case, which was about the Free Exercise Clause, BJC joined a brief with other denominational entities, explaining that many anti-discrimination laws, like the one in Colorado that protects against LGBTQ discrimination, also protect against race and religious discrimination.