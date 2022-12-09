Baptist leader to testify before Congress on Christian nationalism

Media Contact: Karlee Marshall / [email protected] / 580-224-1817

WASHINGTON — Amanda Tyler, executive director of BJC (Baptist Joint Committee for Religious Liberty) and lead organizer of the Christians Against Christian Nationalism campaign, will serve as a witness in the final hearing in the “Confronting White Supremacy” series, held by the House Oversight Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties.

BJC co-published (with the Freedom From Religion Foundation) the only comprehensive report on Christian nationalism and the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. BJC also organized a letter from major Christian leaders that was submitted to the January 6 Committee.

What: Hearing on “Confronting White Supremacy (Part VII): The Evolution of Anti-Democratic Extremist Groups and the Ongoing Threat to Democracy”

When: Tuesday, December 13 at 10:00 a.m. ET

Where: Rayburn House Office Building and streamed on the Oversight Committee YouTube channel

Who: BJC Executive Director Amanda Tyler will testify about Christian nationalism. The other witnesses will be:

Alejandra Caraballo, Clinical Instructor, Cyberlaw Clinic, Harvard Law School

Eric Ward, Senior Advisor, Western States Center

Mary McCord, Executive Director, Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection, Georgetown University Law Center

Oren Segal, Vice President, Center on Extremism, Anti-Defamation League

About Amanda Tyler

Amanda Tyler is executive director of BJC (Baptist Joint Committee for Religious Liberty). She leads the organization as it upholds the historic Baptist principle of religious liberty, defending the free exercise of religion and protecting against its establishment by government. She’s the lead organizer of BJC’s Christians Against Christian Nationalism campaign and co-host of BJC’s Respecting Religion podcast.

Tyler often speaks in churches, educational institutions and denominational gatherings, and she provides commentary on church-state issues to the media. She previously testified before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on the Constitution at a hearing on “Threats to Religious Liberty Around the World” on October 2, 2018.

A member of the Texas and U.S. Supreme Court Bar, Tyler has experience working in Congress, in a private legal practice and serving as a law clerk for a federal judge. She is a graduate of Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University and The University of Texas School of Law.

Click here for high-resolution photos of Amanda.

About BJC

BJC (Baptist Joint Committee for Religious Liberty) is an 86-year-old religiously based organization working to defend faith freedom for all and protect the institutional separation of church and state in the historic Baptist tradition. BJC is the home of the Christians Against Christian Nationalism campaign.

###