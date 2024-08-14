BJC announces 2024 class of BJC Fellows

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

WILLIAMSBURG, VA – BJC (Baptist Joint Committee for Religious Liberty) is excited to introduce the 2024 BJC Fellows, our newest group of emerging leaders dedicated to dispelling myths about religious freedom and defending faith freedom for ALL in their own communities. This cohort of BJC Fellows brings together people with a wide range of theological, educational and geographic perspectives, all united in their commitment to upholding the core principle of religious liberty.

Eight BJC Fellows participated in a rigorous five-day training seminar in Colonial Williamsburg, Va., designed to prepare them to advocate in defense of religious freedom. During the seminar, BJC staff joined with other legal and theological experts and Colonial Williamsburg’s own historical interpreters to provide the BJC Fellows with an overview of the historical, legal and theological foundations of religious liberty.

“The BJC Fellows Seminar continues to be a vital space for emerging leaders to explore the intersection of religious freedom and justice in today’s complex political landscape,” said Dr. Sabrina E. Dent, director of the BJC Center for Faith, Justice and Reconciliation, which serves as the home of the BJC Fellows Program. “The passion, dedication and insight displayed by the 2024 BJC Fellows remind us that the future of faith freedom is in capable hands. We are excited to witness how these leaders will bring the principles of religious freedom for all into their work, fostering communities that reflect true justice.”

This is the ninth class of BJC Fellows since the program began in 2015, and the total number of faith freedom leaders named as BJC Fellows now stands at 86.

Here are the members of the class of 2024 BJC Fellows:

Rev. Margaret L. Conley (Cartersville, GA)

Rev. Margaret L. Conley (she/they) is a licensed clinical social worker currently serving as the clinical director and lead consultant at MLC Consulting, LLC. A graduate of Valdosta State University, Clark Atlanta University, and The Interdenominational Theological Center, Margaret is currently working toward a Doctor of Ministry at Eden Theological Seminary. Margaret currently services as the Minister of Mental Health for The Fellowship of Affirming Ministries under the leadership of our Prelate, Bishop Yvette A. Flunder.

Rev. Leigh Curl-Dove (Seattle, WA)

Rev. Leigh Curl-Dove (she/her) serves as pastor of Seattle First Baptist Church in Seattle, Washington. A graduate of Baylor University and Duke University Divinity School, Leigh previously served as minister with students at Emerywood Baptist Church in High Point, N.C.

Jamil Grimes (Nashville, TN)

Jamil Grimes (he/him) is currently a student at Vanderbilt University working toward a Ph.D. in Religion and a Certificate in Jewish Studies. A graduate of Middle Tennessee State University, Louisville Seminary, and Stillman College, Jamil is a recipient of Vanderbilt University’s Russell G. Hamilton Scholarship.

Margaret Hamm (Somerville, MA)

Margaret Hamm (she/her) is currently a student at Harvard University where she is working toward a Ph.D. in Religion. A graduate of Harvard Divinity School and Miami University, Margaret is a recipient of the Graduate Prize Fellowship.

Rev. Wesley Poole King (Nashville, TN)

Rev. Wesley Poole King (he/him) serves as the Associate Executive Minister at New Church Ministry, the Church Start program of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). A graduate of Lexington Theological Seminary and the University of Alabama, Wesley also serves as the artistic director at Nashville in Harmony and chair of the Faith Caucus of the Tennessee Democratic Party.

Lakia Marion (Knoxville, TN)

Lakia Marion (she/her) is a graduate of Lane College, Lakia is currently working toward a Master of Divinity degree at Mercer University’s McAfee School of Theology.

Brittany Washington (Fort Worth, TX)

Brittany Washington (she/her) serves as a clinical counselor and outreach specialist for BIPOC mental health promotion at Harmony Community Development Corporation in Dallas, Texas. A social work graduate of Baylor University and Texas Christian University, Brittany is currently working toward a Master of Divinity degree at Texas Christian University’s Brite Divinity School. In addition, she is actively engaged in a social justice and congregational care ministry internship at Broadway Baptist Church in Fort Worth, Tx, where she focuses on developing trauma-informed, inclusive faith communities that support marginalized individuals.

Sejana Yoo (Temple, TX)

Sejana Yoo (she/her) currently serves as a Hospital Chaplain (PRN) at Baylor Scott & White Hospital – Temple. A clinical mental health counseling graduate of Walden University and Baylor Scott & White Hospital’s ACPE-accredited CPE program, Sejana will graduate this week with a Master of Divinity degree with a concentration in spiritual formation and discipleship from Baylor University’s George W. Truett Theological Seminary.