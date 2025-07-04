Amanda Tyler on the Signing of the Budget Reconciliation Bill and Creation of a National School Voucher Program
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The following is a statement from Amanda Tyler, executive director of BJC (Baptist Joint Committee for Religious Liberty), on President Trump’s signing of the 2025 budget reconciliation bill:
“Later today, the president will sign a bill that trades our shared values for political gain. By creating a national school voucher scheme, Congress has opened the door for taxpayer dollars to fund private religious education—undermining both public schools and religious freedom.
Families and faith communities—not the federal government—should guide religious formation.
BJC stood with dozens of national faith partners in opposing this bill, not just because it attacks religious freedom, but because it slashes funding for critical programs like Medicaid and SNAP to bankroll tax cuts for the wealthy, while adding trillions to the national debt.
On a day meant to celebrate liberty, this legislation erodes it. We will keep fighting for religious freedom for all and the public good.”
BJC (Baptist Joint Committee for Religious Liberty) is an 89-year-old religiously based organization working to defend faith freedom for all and protect the institutional separation of church and state in the historic Baptist tradition. BJC is the home of the Christians Against Christian Nationalism campaign.