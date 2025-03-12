BJC condemns Trump administration’s attempt to dismantle the Department of Education

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

WASHINGTON, D.C. – BJC (Baptist Joint Committee for Religious Liberty) condemns President Donald J. Trump’s actions, including Reduction in Force (RIF) orders, to dismantle the U.S. Department of Education, calling it a “reckless move” that will create chaos, harm vulnerable communities, and undermine religious liberty.

“Public education and religious liberty go hand in hand. Public schools are the only education system where students’ rights to religious freedom are guaranteed to be fully protected. Weakening federal oversight eliminates protections for religious freedom for all students, students with disabilities, and low-income families. It is a blatant move to privatize education, redirecting public funds toward private sectarian schools at the expense of public institutions that serve all children.

“This action is not about improving education — it is about asserting more authority than the president has. Gutting the Department of Education creates continued chaos and confusion, particularly for the most vulnerable students. This reckless move directly threatens religious liberty by eliminating staff engaged in essential oversight that ensures students can freely practice — or choose not to practice — religion without government coercion. Without these protections, public schools will be vulnerable to state-sponsored religious mandates and discrimination.

“Millions of students across the country will only be harmed, not helped, by firing seasoned civil servants who work tirelessly to ensure they are able to access a quality education. Systematically shutting down the Department strips students of federal protections, denies them essential services, and leaves states and districts to fend for themselves.”

BJC calls on faith leaders, educators and lawmakers to oppose the systematic closure of the Department of Education, which undermines religious liberty and public education. We urge Congress to take immediate action to protect students’ civil rights and civil liberties and educational opportunity for all students, no matter their background.